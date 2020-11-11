In a time where teams usually only go as far as their guards, the duo of two forwards in John Fulkerson and Yves Pons offer a unique pairing to lead the Tennessee basketball program. Fulkerson and Pons will once again spearhead the Vols as they both return for their senior season.
Two years ago, the pair came off the bench nearly every game as they were stuck behind a group of starters filled with NBA talent. Both Fulkerson and Pons performed decent, on the court, but neither really stood out to the casual viewer.
That changed last year, when they were called to fill in the shoes of their departing teammates. Fulkerson and Pons were two of the only three Tennessee players who started every game, with the third being then-senior Jordan Bowden.
Last season, the Vols were plagued by instability in the roster, especially at the guard positions. However, Fulkerson and Pons provided reliable production on both ends of the court throughout the season, averaging over 30 minutes a game with over five rebounds and 10 points a game.
Fulkerson had a slightly better year, averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds a game. His breakout performance surprised many, including most opposing coaches as evidenced by their postgame comments each week. Fulkerson’s effort resulted in him being named to the All-SEC second team as decided by the league’s coaches.
“That was my first recruiting call that day,” Vols head coach Rick Barnes said. “I got over here and I said 'man you're gonna be a lifer.' I've said it before I would have loved to have a guy like Kevin Durant forever, and I will say the same thing about (Fulkerson).”
Pons also had a solid year, averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He had an impressive 73 blocks, with at least one block in each game. Pons’ performance earned him a spot on the coaches’ SEC All-Defense team for last season.
“Is (Pons) a difference maker?” Barnes said. “Absolutely. He's improved. He has. I think this year is going to give him a chance to walk into the NBA from the front door. I believe it. The growth he's made and will continue to make because he works. He's got a chance to really be in that league for a long time.”
This season comes during a time of uncertainty of how things will play out, and due to their experiences last year, the Vols might have a bit of advantage when it comes to dealing with that uncertainty. Coming into the fold this year is a group of talented young players a senior transfer, as well Santiago Vescovi getting his first full season on campus. Just like Fulkerson and Pons were the rocks of stability for Tennessee last year, the natives of Kingston, Tennessee and Fuveau, France will be huge for providing stability and leadership.
“The guys look up to (Fulkerson) and (Pons),” Barnes said. “They aren't the ra-ra types of guys which is fine by me, I don't want anything to be funny about anybody. Those guys are very authentic in the way they lead, and you can lead a lot of different ways, and they lead by the way they walk and the way they talk and the way they go about their business every single day. I do think we'll have leadership, I do. Will it be a different kind? Yeah I think every year there's different ways and different kinds of leadership. I'm not concerned there right now because I know this, if we tell those guys we want something done they get it done. If we walk out of practice today and told John Fulkerson and Yves Pons 'this is what we wanna see done,' they would get it done.”
And for Tennessee, the pandemic provides an opportunity for these two to extend their careers. Because of the NCAA granting free eligibility for athletes this year, Pons and Fulkerson could return again next year.
“Those guys will have to explore,” Barnes said. “At the end of the year where they might be in terms of their future, but I don't think it's going to hurt anybody, there's not a guy on this team who wouldn't benefit by being in our program another year.”