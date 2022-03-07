38 of 78 total points scored by Tennessee in its win over No. 14 Arkansas on Saturday were scored by a freshman.
To some extent, that’s been the reality of Tennessee basketball this season. The Vols’ two most dynamic players over the past few months have been the freshmen guard duo of Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler.
“Both Kennedy and Zakai are talented young men,” Assistant coach Justin Gainey said on Monday. “They possess elite basketball skills but also have this confidence and toughness about them that allow them to compete in this tough league.”
On the other side of things, the Vols’ two freshmen forwards have played major roles as well, roles that were necessitated by the loss of Olivier Nkamhoua halfway through the SEC slate. Jonas Aidoo and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield were thrust into a, ‘play the hot hand’ rotation that also included super-senior John Fulkerson and Uros Plavsic.
And up to this point in the season, that strategy has worked. Tennessee finished the season having won nine of its last 10 games and faces the SEC Tournament as a 2-seed.
But with March and conference tournament season comes a different mentality and intensity. Will Tennessee’s group of capable freshmen be able to translate their play?
“You never know because this is their first SEC Tournament,” Gainey said. “You would hope that the Mohegan Sun event (Hall of Fame Tip-Off) kind of gave a little feel of what it's like to play back-to-back games and in this situation, we're hoping to go back-to-back-to-back, but that's when we rely on the older guys to talk to them.”
“We'll prepare them as much as we can, and coach Barnes will have a plan in place to make sure everybody is prepared through conversations, practice and video. I think they will understand the magnitude of it, but it's totally different when you step foot on that court.”
Tennessee’s first matchup in the SEC Tournament will be Friday against the winner of Thursday’s Mississippi State versus South Carolina 7-10 seed game. It’s often been said that teams with elite guard play are more highly favored to make a run in tournament season, whether it be conference or the Big Dance itself.
That’s where Chandler and Zeigler’s efficacy as guards in March comes into play. Whereas Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James have been in this position before, the freshmen duo will be leading the team stepping into an entirely new arena.
The leadership from Vescovi and James has helped both Zeigler and Chandler to this point, and Gainey believes it will help them in the coming weeks as well.
“I think Kennedy and Zakai will be the first to tell you that they wouldn't have had the success they had, if it wasn't for Santi, Josiah, and VJ coaching them up and taking pressure off them at times,” Gainey said.
Chandler and Zeigler have learned from each other as well throughout this process.
"I think we've helped each other with our speed,” Zeigler said. “I'm not sure if (Chandler has) guarded someone as quick as I am, but I definitely have never guarded anyone as fast as he is.”