Former Tennessee basketball forward Julian Phillips heard his name called in the NBA Draft on Tuesday night. Phillips was selected No. 35 overall by the Boston Celtics, however he will be going to the Washington Wizards due to a trade.
Not long after that, Shams Charania reported that Phillips had been acquired by the Chicago Bulls.
The 6-foot-8, 189-pounder played just one season at Tennessee before leaving for the NBA Draft. While a Vol, Phillips averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists while averaging 24.1 minutes per game. Phillips shot 41.1% from the field and just under 24% from beyond the arc.
The former McDonald's All-American appeared in all 32 games when healthy, starting 25 of them. His freshman year earned him 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team honors.
Phillips reportedly entered the transfer portal following the season, likely doing so to keep all of his options open. That same day, Phillips received an invite to attend the NBA Combine.
Going into Tuesday night, Phillips was a projected fringe first round pick. He was projected to land anywhere between 30-40.
Phillips joins Tobias Harris (Philadelphia), Keon Johnson (Portland), Josh Richardson (New Orleans), Admiral Schofield (Orlando), Jaden Springer (Philadelphia) and Grant Williams (Boston) as active Vols league.
Here is what some NBA Draft experts had to say about Phillips.
"In a league starved for big wings, it’s worth taking the shot on hitting on one in the 25-to-40 range. If he learns how to shoot, you have a $20 million player.
"Phillips also helped himself at the NBA Draft Combine, uncorking a 36-inch no-step vertical and a mammoth 43-inch max leap. The first number is considered more relevant for basketball purposes, but both were the best marks at the combine. That leaping ability didn’t show up in games as often as you’d like, and he’s going to need to make 3s at some point. At this point, he’s a similar but maybe 1 percent better bet than the next guy on the list."
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report
“Scouts around the league believe Julian Phillips has early second-round teams willing to offer guaranteed money. The former McDonald’s All-American is starting to be seen as a buy-low pick after he measured near 6-foot-7 in socks, won athletic testing and presumably shot worse than he’s capable of at Tennessee.”
"Phillips elected to stay in the draft after receiving positive feedback from NBA teams during the pre-draft process. Although he'll need some development and might spend some time in the G League, Phillips has a ton of upside on the wing position and could have been a projected lottery pick in next year's draft."
