Rick Barnes did not have to look far to find a new associate coach.
Tennessee’s head basketball coach announced Tuesday that he promoted former assistant Justin Gainey to the position of associate head coach.
Gainey spent a decade and a half as a coach and administrative coordinator at the Division 1 level before coming to Tennessee prior to the 2021-22 season. His past stops included NC State, Elon, Appalachian State, Santa Clara and Arizona, where he coached 2020 NBA Draft picks Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji and Nico Mannion.
Gainey was a standout guard at NC State from 1996-2000, and he translated the experiences from his playing days to coaching Tennessee’s three breakout guards in 2022 – Kennedy Chandler, Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler – all three of whom earned All-SEC honors.
The Vols spent the entire 2021-22 season ranked in the AP Top 25 and climbed as high as No. 5 in the final postseason poll. Tennessee totaled four wins over top-10 teams and boasted the nation's third-best defensive efficiency.
Gainey was instrumental in several of those wins from a scouting perspective – he handled lead scouting duties for the Vols’ victories over No. 6 Arizona and No. 14 Arkansas.
“Justin has been an outstanding addition to our program, and his presence and experience have benefited our players and staff alike,” Barnes said. “Just as he quickly earned the respect of everyone within our program, he's earned this enhanced role through his steadiness, daily approach and work ethic.”
Gainey’s promotion came nearly a week after former associate head coach Mike Schwartz was named the next head coach at East Carolina. Schwartz spent six seasons on Barnes’ coaching staff, including the final three as the associate head coach.
Schwartz became the fifth of Barnes' Tennessee assistants to land a Division I head coaching job.
Barnes also stayed in house to fill the final vacancy on his coaching staff. The seventh year head coach elevated Greg Polinsky –a volunteer analyst in 2022 – to an assistant coach role.
“GP added so much to our program this season,” Barnes said. “Elevating him into this role was an easy decision after observing the way he's impacted our players and staff.”
Polinsky was a Division I head coach at Georgia Southern from 1995-99 before he transitioned to a scouting and front office career in the NBA. Polinsky spent 19 years working with the Brooklyn Nets in various capacities until he was hired to be the Detroit Pistons’ director of player personnel in 2018 – a position he held for three years.
“His knowledge of the game is so extensive, and he's spent a large chunk of his career in the NBA, which is the goal destination for most of today's players,” Barnes said. “He understands what it takes to make it there — and, more importantly — have longevity there."
"GP is a world-class talent evaluator and an outstanding relationship builder. He fits the culture of our program perfectly.”