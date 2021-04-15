Restocking a frontcourt that was devoid of depth and lost its most consistent contributor in Yves Pons was the most glaring task Rick Barnes faced this offseason. He’s gone a long way to filling those needs over the past two days adding Jonas Aidoo Wednesday and now five-star Brandon-Huntley Hatfield.
Huntley-Hatfield chose Tennessee Thursday over a top three that included Ole Miss and Syracuse.
The 6-foot-9 forward isn’t your typical back to the basket post player, bringing an ability to shoot from beyond the arc and run the floor to Knoxville.
Huntley-Hatfield is originally from Clarksville, Tennessee and spent quarantine in Knoxville as he played for B-Maze Elite, an AAU program in east Tennessee and North Carolina ran by former Tennessee point guard Bobby Maze.
Huntley-Hatfield joins Jaden Springer and Drew Pember as past Tennessee signees to play for B-Maze Elite.
Huntley-Hatfield just finished his junior season at the Scotland Campus in Pennsylvania. Prior to that he a season at IMG Academy. Despite just finishing his junior season, Huntley-Hatfield has decided to reclassify and enroll at Tennessee this summer.
In his current position in the 2022 class, Huntley-Hatfield would be the highest rated signee in Tennessee basketball history, ranking as the No. 6 player and No.1 power forward in the 2022 class.
It is yet to be seen where Huntley-Hatfield will be rated in the 2021 class, but he should add a second five star to the signing class, joining Kennedy Chandler (five-star), Jahmai Mashack (four-star), Jonas Aidoo (four-star) and Quentin Diboundje (not ranked) as Barnes looks poised to sign his second straight top five class.