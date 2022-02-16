The NCAA tournament is approximately one month away from beginning. Every week this season has been a battle for Tennessee’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, but both squads sit in respectable positions towards the top of the SEC as the regular season draws to a close. With difficult opponent’s remaining on the schedule, both teams have an opportunity to step up or stumble in the standings.
This is where the Vols and Lady Vols sit in the current March Madness projections.
Lady Vols humbled, still dangerous
The aura surrounding Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols is bringing a familiar feeling to fans this season. The team held a consistent ranking inside the top-10 of the NCAA before taking brutal losses in back-to-back games against Florida and UConn.
To Harper, it became apparent that her team lost their sense, their rhythm, their confidence and their focus.
"We had too many breakdowns defensively with our focus, and offensively we just missed too many shots," Harper said following the loss to UConn. “They did a great job. But I think that's where we have to be a little more focused, a little more precise. We gave up too many easy opportunities for them.”
Some woes stem from the recent loss of senior forward Keyen Green. On Jan. 23, Green went down with an ACL tear that ended her 2022 season. At the time, Green was contributing in a vital, energetic role off the bench.
Green averaged 7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game on 55.3% shooting from the field. The Lady Vols have lost three of their last five games since the “gut punch” that was Green’s injury.
"We have to go back to our Georgia game when we lost Keyen Green, and we have just not recovered from that yet,” Harper said. “I think right now the team is still searching, and we're not getting her back, so we have to be able to step up and be mature.”
"We've got to be able to find confidence in what we're doing ... That right now is the biggest drop-off for us in the last two weeks. We were playing with great confidence, great belief, great energy and great focus, and now we're not."
Following the losses, the Lady Vols were pushed from a No. 2 to a projected No. 3 seed according to ESPN’s Bracketology — updated Feb. 15.
Dropping out of the top-10 in the NCAA rankings, the team bounced back with a crushing 76-62 victory over a tough Missouri squad on Thursday night. Tennessee kept the ball rolling with a 66-52 win over Vanderbilt the following Sunday.
These wins put Harper’s group in a good position to close the regular season. With upcoming opponent Alabama (3-8), the Lady Vols can continue to get back on stride before closing the season with No. 1 ranked South Carolina (10-1), Mississippi St. (5-5) and No. 14 LSU (8-3).
If the Lady Vols can take care of business and grab some tough wins along the way in the SEC tournament, the team could potentially jump back into a No. 2 or even No. 1 seed. If the team were to fall against Alabama or a first-round opponent in the conference tournament, then expect a greater fall in the standings.
Against the field
If the tournament were to begin today, the SEC is projected to field nine teams on the women’s bracket.
Currently projected, the Lady Vols would open play in the Spokane region along with conference foe Georgia. The Lady Vols would face potential run-ins with No. 1 seeds Stanford (No. 2 overall) and Louisville (No. 3 overall) on this side of the bracket.
Men in good position after facing adversity
Vol fans may express simultaneous signs of weariness and optimism as the season enters its crunch time. With heavy reliance on their young guards Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler, Rick Barnes’ squad has shown expected inconsistency. When the team is winning, it looks good, and vice-versa.
Following a 52-51 loss at Texas on Jan. 29, Tennessee has picked up the pace and is averaging 79 points over its last four games. However, with Olivier Nkamhoua’s season-ending angle injury, Barnes will have to rely on more of his youth to step up and provide a physical presence in the post.
"Between Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Jonas Aidoo and Jahmai Mashack, we'll decide who will give us the best chance to win basketball games and it will come down to who is the better defensive player,” Barnes said. “All three of them are freshmen, we think they all can score, but we need consistency on the defensive end.”
To close the season, Tennessee has a revenge opportunity as it takes on rival Kentucky at home on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The Vols also have a major battle against the current No. 1 Auburn and two games against an Arkansas team that recently rattled off a nine-game win streak. These three teams make up the top-four of the SEC, with Tennessee sitting at the No. 3 spot in the conference after its win over Vanderbilt.
The guard trio of Chandler, Santiago Vescovi and Zeigler has been poised as of late. They continue to pester opponents on the defensive end, while providing most of the input offensively as well. The group combines for 35.5 points, 10.4 assist and 6 steals a game.
Junior Josiah-Jordan James has also blossomed into a versatile scoring role for the Vols as of late. The forward is shooting 43% from the field while averaging 16.5 points over his last four games. James will need to maintain this confident level for the Vols to be successful down the road.
Against the field
According to Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology, the Vols’ five-game win streak has pushed them back into a 4-seed projection. The latest update has the Vols in the Pittsburg region, on the same side of the bracket as No. 1 seeded Arizona, which the Vols bested in late December.
As it stands, the SEC is expected to have six teams in the NCAA Tournament. Florida would provide the conference another contender, but currently sits right on the outside of the bubble. Both Arkansas (No. 6 seed) and Alabama (No. 5 seed) have moved up since the last update on Feb. 8.
Auburn and Kentucky lead the way as No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the projections, respectively.