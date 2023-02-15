The No. 10 Vols responded to their recent struggles by taking down No. 1 Alabama 67-59 in front of a checkered Thompson Boling Arena.
The Vols' win marks the Crimson Tide's first SEC loss in 2023.
Zakai Zeigler got the scoring started for the Vols with six early points and finished the half with nine thanks to a 3-5 mark from deep.
Alabama freshman and projected lottery pick Brandon Miller was largely kept under wraps for most of the night, but he continued to show his NBA-level shotmaking ability. Anytime he was left open, Miller would make the defense pay and finished with 15 point.
Tobe Awaka forced a Jahvon Quinerly pass into Zakai Zeigler's hands. Zeigler dishes it to Tyreke Key for a transition lay and Jahmai Mashack gets another steal.
Following his 23-point performance on Saturday, Tyreke Key shot just 1-of-8 in the first half against the Tide and missed his only attempt in the second half.
The roof was struggling to hold all night in Thompson-Boling arena, but a Santiago Vescovi to Olivier Nkamhoua got the arena loud and on its feet. Nkamhoua later added another alley oop to open the second half.
Vescovi hit big shots all night while he and Zeigler led the Vols scoring with 15 points a piece.
The Vols did well all night keeping this high-powered Bama offense (83.4 PPG) at bay for the first 12 minutes of action, allowing just 15 points. Tennessee forced 12 turnovers in the first half and held them to 42% shooting.
The second half was a similar back-and-forth affair like the first, but the Vols were able to slowly build a lead.
Uros Plavsic converted an and-one with five minutes to go, which also happened to be Miller's fourth foul as he crept into trouble and later fouled out. He and fellow big men Jonas Aidoo had fantastic nights picking up the slack left by injured starters Julian Phillips and Josiah-Jordan James.
Plavsic had 10 points and 4 rebounds while Aidoo finished with a 12-point double double to go with three blocks.
Despite forcing turnovers all night, the Vols could not separate themselves comfortably from the Tide all night. They led for 36 out of the 40 minutes.
Against a team that had answers all night, the Vols were finally able to find a way to keep their lead safe in clutch time as time expired.
This story will be updated.
