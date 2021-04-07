Tennessee’s basketball roster is going through a massive rehaul this offseason, and after one piece moved out Wednesday — Keon Johnson declaring for the NBA Draft — another came in with Quentin Diboundje committing to Tennessee.
Diboundje, a France native, spent the last year playing at Montverde Academy in Florida.
The 6-foot-6 shooting guard is not ranked on any recruiting sites, at least in part because of his late arrival to the recruiting scene, but brings a high level athlete to Tennessee’s roster.
Diboundje’s commitment does continue Tennessee’s international pipeline, as he will replace Yves Pons as the Vols’ French native. Diboundje joins Santiago Vescovi, Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic as international players on Tennessee’s roster.
Diboundje becomes Tennessee’s third member of the 2021 signing class, leaving the Vols with three scholarship spots to fill before the start of the 2021-2022 season.