Tennessee returned to Knoxville on Saturday after traveling more than 4000 miles to throttle UNC-Greensboro 76-36.
Here are the three takeaways from the Vols dominant win.
Offense rebounds from tough outing
On Tuesday night, Tennessee shot abysmal from the floor against Texas Tech in Madison Square Garden. The Vols shot 19-of-71, 26.8% from the floor and 6-for-39, 15.6% from three.
Saturday was a game for the offense to regain confidence and pick up momentum. The Vols did just that.
The Big Orange finished the game shooting 29-for-56 from the field and 37.1% from three, more than doubling their total on Tuesday with 13 made threes. Tennessee matched its three point total from Tuesday with just over two minutes remaining in the first half.
“We’ve had two really hard, tough, physical and mental practices. We felt like we needed to get back to where we think we need to be and continue to get better for what we’re about to get into, going forward” head coach Rick Barnes said. “I thought the way our guys came out and responded today was really good.
Josiah Jordan-James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield led the Vols in scoring with 12 points.
Santiago Vescovi added 10 points and Zakai Zeigler put in 9 points off the bench.
Vols rely heavily on outside scoring
Through the first nine games of the season, it has become evident that Tennessee lives and dies by perimeter shooting.
In some games, like on Tuesday night, it has come back to bite the Vols, but it did not on Saturday afternoon.
Tennessee finished the game with 35 attempts from three and made 13 of them. So far this season, the Vols have not finished a game with less than 20 attempts from downtown.
The post play has been inconsistent at times this season. Tennessee only finished with 26 points in the paint against UNCG.
Olivier Nkamhoua has been hot and cold through the first nine games, and former five-star recruit Huntley-Hatfield has had trouble seeing time on the floor lately. John Fulkerson has been the only consistent piece in the frontcourt thus far this season.
One thing to keep an eye out for is the lack of free throw shooting. The Vols shot only seven free throws on Saturday and made five of them. The lack of free throw attempts, and attacking of the rim could hurt Tennessee in future matchups.
Defense makes history
The calling card for Tennessee in this young season has been the defense, which has proven to be one of the top units in the nation.
The Big Orange held UNCG to 36.8% shooting from the floor and 18.8% from three.
The Vols held the Spartans to 15 points in the first half - the fewest first-half points by any Tennessee opponent this season - on 7-for-21 shooting. UNCG finished the game with 36 points, which is the fewest points scored by an opponent in Thompson-Boling arena.
Tennessee held UNC-Greensboro to its second lowest offensive efficiency in the last 21 seasons, giving up 0.587 points per possession. This is also Tennessee's fourth-lowest defensive efficiency over that same time span.
UT forced 25 turnovers, tying its season high with 13 steals. Tennessee has already matched the season total from 2020-2021 of games with 10+ steals, after tallying its fifth of the season on Saturday.
“We think we can get better, we really do. We’ve added some things to our defense, too, that we will continue to add to, to give us more of a package than we needed at certain times” Barnes said. “The fact is, we got a group of guys that understand. They are taking pride in the fact that they want to be a really good defensive team.”
Tennessee has the No. 1 rated defense in the nation according to KenPom’s predictive metrics. Saturday was another display of that suffocating defense.