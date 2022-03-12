The No. 2 seed Vols eliminate Kentucky from the SEC Tournament with a 69-62 win and advance to the SEC title game.
TAMPA, Fla. – Tennessee met its biggest rival of the last half-decade under the bright lights of the SEC Tournament for the third and likely final time this season, playing for more than just series bragging rights.
Tennessee and Kentucky, two of the SEC’s top basketball powerhouses, squared off in the SEC Tournament semifinal round Saturday afternoon from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, with the season-series knotted at a game apiece and a ticket to the SEC title game on the line.
After trading blows earlier this season – each school convincingly won the contest in their home arena – the No. 2 seed Vols took the rubber match Saturday 69-62 over the No. 3 seed Wildcats, advancing to the SEC Tournament title game Sunday afternoon against Texas A&M.
“It was exactly what both teams thought it would be,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “Just a hard-fought game from start to finish. Both teams played so hard defensively. Baskets were hard to come by.”
Kentucky’s shooting has been the story of the season matchup, and Tennessee’s defense picked up right where it left off when the Vols won in mid-February. The Wildcats made 34.3% from the field with 5 three-pointers in that loss, a stark difference from their win a month earlier, where they shot a staggering 67.9% with 11 threes.
That disparity was again prevalent on Saturday, as Kentucky finished 34.4% from the floor. Tennessee limited the Wildcats to 28% shooting from the field in the first half, including an 0-for-8 mark from deep. Kentucky finished 2-for-12 from three. Kellan Grady finished 0-for-5 from deep and TyTy Washington Jr. went 1-for-7.
"Coach (Mike) Schwartz talked to us about getting hot close-outs and contesting the shots, and that's what we did," freshman guard Kennedy Chandler said on stopping Kentucky from deep.
On the contrary, Tennessee excelled from three-point range. The Vols made 6-of-15 triples, led by a pair each from Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James.
Barnes believes that 28-point loss to Kentucky was a turning point in the Vols’ season, and especially for Chandler, who led the Vols with 19 points.
"I think that was a major game for him (Chandler) to understand that when you play against the quality of players at this level that you've got to be solid throughout the possession," Barnes said.
Since that game, Tennessee has won 14 of its last 16 games, including a pair of six-game conference win streaks. Each of Tennessee’s seven losses have come to Quad 1 opponents, and the Vols are tied for the second-most Quad 1 wins this season (10).
Their worst loss according to the NCAA’s NET rankings was to No. 28 Alabama in a game that Chandler missed with COVID.
Tennessee has bolstered its stock over the last month by beating three AP top-5 teams – Kentucky twice and Auburn – but they still sit as a No. 3 seed and the No. 10 overall team in the latest Bracketology update from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
March 12, 2022
Even Kentucky head coach John Calipari believed the Vols helped their case for a higher seeding by beating the Wildcats for the 10th time in the Barnes era.
"Tennessee, could they be a one? ... maybe," Calipari said. "If they're saying we were a one, they beat us 2 for 20 and big guy out in the first half and some other stuff, but they beat us."
Regardless of if the Vols are a No. 1, 2 or 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, their mindset remains the same – treat each game as if it's the national championship. The Vols believe that seeding will take care of itself as long as they continue to win.
Tennessee has one final chance to boost its resume Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST when it plays for its first SEC Tournament title since 1979.
"Every single game, honestly, you have to have that championship mindset," Chandler said. "Our goal is to play Monday night NCAA tournament championship game, and that's our mindset."