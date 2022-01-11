Consistency has plagued Tennessee basketball this season.
Nowhere was that notion emphasized more than at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center last Saturday where the Vols lost a winnable game to LSU after squeaking by an iffy Ole Miss squad in overtime the Wednesday prior.
The Vols (10-4, 1-2 SEC) are still searching for an identity as the college basketball season nears its apex, but it’s far from time to hit the panic button according to head coach Rick Barnes.
"LSU is a good basketball team,” Barnes said. “Texas Tech is a good basketball team. Alabama is a good basketball team. Villanova is a good basketball team. The fact is, we're not going to drop our standard at all.”
All four of Tennessee’s losses this season have come to top 25 programs. Two teams, Villanova and LSU, ranked inside the top 15 in this week’s AP Poll.
“I don't care if we're (not) shooting the ball well. We're going to continue to find a way to try and win basketball games.”
The myriad of factors that seem to have kept Tennessee out of a few wins this year are spearheaded by Tennessee’s efficacy on the offensive side of the ball.
The Vols are shooting a dreadful 32% from three this season and have taken more attempts from deep than any team in the SEC other than Alabama and Vanderbilt.
Tennessee has also failed to score in other ways to make up for that production from deep, placing last in the SEC in free throws attempts and free throws made with 208 and 144, respectively.
It doesn’t stop there for the Tennessee, which also places last in the SEC in efficient field goal percentage and offensive efficiency through three games of SEC play, per Kempom.
Those numbers only represent three out of the fourteen games the Vols have played this year. At times, namely against North Carolina and Arizona, the Tennessee offense has looked like a completely different unit.
“We've got to get consistent, there is no doubt about that,” Barnes said. “I do think that the shooting woes can play into guys' heads. They can't evaluate themselves on that.”
Tuesday’s return to Thompson-Boling Arena is the perfect chance for an old-fashioned reset. Frank Martin’s South Carolina team comes to Knoxville fresh off a road trip to Nashville where the Gamecocks took care of business against Vanderbilt.
This year’s installment of South Carolina (10-4, 1-1 SEC) holds a lot of the same virtues of Frank Martin units of years past – aggressive on the defensive end with a lot to be desired on the offensive end. Still, the Gamecocks have mustered enough scoring to beat the likes of Florida State and sneaky-good UAB from Conference USA.
“They'll play fast in transition, they're going to be physical, they're going to rebound,” Barnes said. “It's exactly what'd you'd expect from watching and coaching against Frank Martin for all these years. You know it's going to be a battle."
The Gamecocks boast a top 40 defense in the country according to Kenpom, an appropriate stepping-stone from the No. 1 defense in the country that Tennessee had to work around last Saturday against LSU. Much of their philosophy circles around forcing turnovers in the paint that turns into easy offense.
As with many solid interior defenses around the NCAA landscape, South Carolina has struggled to hold perimeter defense to the same standard. If Tennessee’s offense is to be proven effective, Tuesday night is the time to do so.
“We still have a lot of basketball left,” Barnes said. “Every goal that we have in front of us is still there. We can get it. I think the key to the whole thing is today. Don't be thinking weeks down the road, don't be thinking about what's up at the end of the year.”
“Just think about, ‘Today, can we get better today?' Then, tomorrow, go out and play as hard as we can and the best we can be against South Carolina."