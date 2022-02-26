Tennessee was in the middle of what could have been an all-time collapse against No. 3 Auburn Saturday evening.
Freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler, after turning the ball over on the previous inbounds play, threw the ball directly to Tigers guard Allen Flanigan, who quickly found Jabari Smith for a favorable look from behind the arc.
The future NBA lottery pick rose up and drained a three as Josiah-Jordan James reached in to pick up his fifth and final foul. After leading by as much as 11, the Tennessee lead was down to just three.
Head coach Rick Barnes had seen enough. He motioned to his bench to replace James and sent freshman forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield to take Chandler’s spot on the baseline to inbound the ball.
The 6-foot-10 forward had a height advantage over Chandler and found John Fulkerson sitting between a gap in the defenders. Tennessee collected itself, ran its offense and celebrated as Chandler hit a key floater to ice what could have been a disaster for No. 17 Tennessee in its 67-62 win over the Tigers.
It wasn’t the floater that Barnes praised postgame, though.
“I tell you one thing we did find, we found a guy that can inbound the ball for us at the end of the game,” Barnes said. “He was terrific. He came in there and he saw and made the plays, which was really, really key.”
That guy – former five-star prospect Huntley-Hatfield – has silently taken baby steps towards the front of the Tennessee frontcourt hierarchy. According to Barnes, his demeanor has changed drastically since the Vols lost star forward Olivier Nkamhoua following a season-ending ankle injury suffered against South Carolina.
Huntley-Hatfield has engaged more in the scouting report by showing up early and on his own accord to study his opponents, a habit that has translated to his play on the court. Huntley-Hatfield, among his newfound inbounding prowess, had perhaps his best game as a Vol Saturday evening by scoring five points and, more importantly, nabbing a career-high 8 boards.
Huntley-Hatfield’s play over the last month has come as no surprise for Barnes, who knew it was only a matter of time before his contributions started to pay dividends.
“You never know when the light comes on for someone, you hope it happens just like that but it very seldom does,” Barnes said Saturday night. “Brandon, in the last couple of weeks, has been so locked-in to our scouting reports. He came in early on his own and continued to know exactly what he had to do today.”
“I think (with) most freshman coming in, their idea of success is scoring, scoring, scoring and I do think Brandon is starting to find out he is quicker off the floor than what you’d think, he’s got a really good feel for the game and the way he got his hands on basketballs.”
But it was a rough process getting to this point. Huntley-Hatfield was inserted into the starting lineup at the request of his teammates, Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi, and his efficacy against top talents in the SEC was questioned at first. This was backed up by the low minutes and shaky on-court production, which was effectively limited to only first-half minutes.
Huntley-Hatfield had scored just 13 points in the previous combined five games heading into Saturday night, including a zero-point performance in the Tennessee win over Kentucky.
Despite his struggles as of late, Huntley-Hatfield was crucial to Tennessee’s comeback bid against the Tigers. He sparked an 11-0 Tennessee run with his first made 3-pointer in SEC play this season.
It’s likely that the Brandon Huntley-Hatfield of two months ago would not have taken that shot in that crucial of a situation. Regardless, his second made three of the season proved invaluable towards the final score when the smoke had cleared.
“Oh yes, (the 3-pointer) felt great,” Huntley-Hatfield said. “I was getting ready to shoot it and slowed down. I haven’t shot the ball well this year but I shot it with confidence, and it went in.”
That word – confidence – was repeated several times throughout Huntley-Hatfield’s postgame press conference.
“I feel like my confidence has gone up, just in practice,” Huntley-Hatfield said. “It’s time to be myself, get back to who I am. Granted, our brother (Olivier Nkamhoua) went down which is very crucial for us but it was just an opportunity for me to step in and help my team win. It started in practice, and it trickles over into the game.”
And what does it mean to get back to, “who I am?”
“I feel like I’m a versatile defender, I feel like I can defend anybody when I put my mind to it,” Huntley-Hatfield said. “Then, being able to rebound. I can do that too. I’m trying to make the most with whatever I get.”
Barnes echoes that sentiment and knows his best basketball is still in front of him. With the regular season winding down, the Vols have to turn to one of John Fulkerson, freshman Jonas Aidoo, junior center Uros Plavsic or Huntley-Hatfield to step up when it matters most.
And it won’t be difficult to pick out who has worked the hardest to earn those minutes at this point in the season.
“He’s come so far in so many different areas,” Barnes said. “But he has been really locked in, he’s in the huddle talking, he knows what’s coming. He’s earned it, if you’re going to be out there you’re going to earn your way out there. He’s holding that rope. At times it’s been slippery for him but he’s never caved to it.”
“He’s got so many great days ahead of him, and he’s going to continue to keep working and get himself in elite shape and he’ll become the player that I think everybody knows he can be.”