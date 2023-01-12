Vols legend Chris Lofton is set to have his jersey retired on Saturday ahead of No. 5 Tennessee’s game against Kentucky.
Lofton set the standard for the modern college basketball player, playing four seasons (2004-08) under head coaches Buzz Peterson and Bruce Pearl and averaging 16 points per game across his career. It is impossible to talk about Tennessee’s greats without mentioning Lofton and now his jersey will hang alongside those greats.
Here are a few of Lofton’s most memorable moments from his time with the Vols
Lofton drops 30 as a freshman
Lofton became the first Vol since Allan Houston in 1990 to score 30 points as a freshman when he hit seven 3-pointers against Arkansas on Feb. 26, 2005. The seven-3-pointer performance came just weeks after Lofton hit seven threes against South Carolina.
At the time, it was the most threes a player had hit in an SEC game. He also had five 3-pointers eight separate times his freshman year, leading to an SEC All-Freshman bid.
Sophomore-year hot streak
Lofton got hot during an 11-day span in February of his sophomore season and averaged 27.8 points per game while shooting 70% from deep.
The hot-streak started after a mammoth 31-point game at Kentucky, which tied the most points a Vol had scored at Rupp Arena. He also had a then-career-high 33 points against Georgia just days later.
Across that 11-day, four-game span, Lofton averaged 7.25 threes per game.
Second-half surge, game winner over Rick Barnes-led Texas
In 2006, Lofton – in his junior year – took on a Texas team that was led by Rick Barnes and highlighted by future NBA MVP Kevin Durant.
Lofton didn’t fret against Durant, scoring 35 points against the Longhorns with 28 of those coming in the second half.
Lofton’s career game was capped off with a go-ahead 3-pointer from deep over Durant that ultimately won the game for the Vols.
Lofton defeats cancer
Lofton’s most notable moment at Tennessee wasn’t a scoring outburst or a legendary shot, however. His most impressive feat came off the court in the offseason between his junior and senior season.
During the 2007 NCAA Tournament, Lofton was selected for a random drug test, which he failed. According to the results, Lofton was using steroids, was pregnant or had cancer. Lofton and his party knew the first two options weren’t true, and that was how Lofton found out he had testicular cancer.
Lofton then went through radiation treatments during the offseason, but when the regular season came around, he was ready.
"Chris Lofton is one of the toughest players I have ever been around," Pearl said in a statement regarding Lofton’s cancer in 2008. "Not once did he make an issue of what he has gone through. Never once did he complain.”
He went on to start all 36 games of his senior season, averaging 15.5 points per game and leading the team to a 31-5 record, a No. 5 finish in the final AP Poll and a Sweet 16 appearance.
"Even with everything he has gone through, he will go down in history as one of the best basketball players at the University of Tennessee,” Pearl said in the same statement. “One day his jersey will hang in the rafters alongside some of the greats like Ernie Grunfeld and Bernard King. It was an honor, privilege and joy to coach No. 5."
Pearl knew at the time that Lofton’s jersey would one day hang in the rafters at Thompson-Boling Arena. On Saturday, his prediction will come true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.