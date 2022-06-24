Former Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler was selected 38th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft Thursday night, and he was immediately traded to his hometown Memphis Grizzlies.
Chandler is the sixth Vol taken in the last four drafts, and he is the the fourth one-and-done draft selection in Tennessee program history, following Tobias Harris (2011), Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer (2021).
Chandler, a former five-star recruit, led the Vols in scoring with 13.9 points per game, assists per game with 4.7 and steals per game with 2.2 in his freshman season at Rocky Top. He started all 34 games and finished second on the team in minutes per game, averaging 30.7.
Chandler totaled 74 steals for the season, ranking second all-time on Tennessee’s single-season steal list. His 74 steals were the most ever by a Tennessee freshman in a single season.
The 6-foot, 171 pound guard led Tennessee in scoring 10 times and finished with double-digit points in 25 of the Vols’ 34 games, including three games with 20+ points. Chandler averaged 13.8 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 47% from the field in SEC contests.
For his efforts, Chandler earned Second Team All-SEC and All-Freshman honors. He was just the fourth Vol ever to make the All-Freshman team.
Chandler was a key part of the Vols’ postseason run where they won the SEC Tournament for the first time since 1979. Chandler averaged 14.7 points and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 50% from three-point range during Tennessee's three wins in Tampa. He was named to the All-Tournament team as well as the Tournament’s MVP.
Chandler will join a Memphis team that finished second in the Western Conference regular season standings and made it as far as the Western Conference Semi-Finals.
The Memphis native Chandler will team up with his close friend Ja Morant in Memphis. Morant, the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2022, developed a friendship with Chandler as the two got to know each other over the years in Memphis. Morant followed Chandler's Tennessee career on social media all season and was quick to congratulate his new teammate Thursday night.
@KChandler_1 im sooo lit rn 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ckmPKfBvRW— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 24, 2022