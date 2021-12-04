Santiago Vescovi picked up his first personal foul just 24 seconds into Tennessee’s 69-54 win over Colorado Saturday afternoon.
Vescovi was the only player on either side that seemed to be able to put the ball in the hoop. The junior Uraguay native went 3-3 to start Tennessee’s first true road test of the season – and his eight quick points kept the Vols in the game after Colorado jumped out to an early 8-0 lead.
Another foul with 11:22 remaining in the half took Vescovi off the court for the remainder of the period. His second three-pointer of the day had given Tennessee the 14-13 lead seconds earlier.
Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler took over the reigns of the offense in Vescovi’s absence, finishing the half with 12 of Tennessee’s final 14 points.
Head coach Rick Barnes has always shows preference towards sitting players with two fouls rather than risk a third in the early-going of the game.
“I told him ‘stop doing that, because I need you out on the court with me’, but that’s just Santi playing aggressive,” Chandler said. “…He still played well, he still had 13 points. He did good, and he’ll learn from this game.”
Chandler was the best player on the court against Colorado Saturday, dropping 27 points on 20 shots.
The former five-star recruit put an exclamation point on his strong play to end the first half, driving down the lane as time expired to give Tennessee a 34-24 lead.
“Coach said hold it down … wait, be patient,” Chandler said. “That’s what I did, I went downhill and scored the bucket. That’s just be being confident in myself, coach telling me to attack and that’s what I did.”
Chandler’s 29 points is the most by a Vols player since Victor Baily Jr. dropped 27 against South Carolina in February of last season.
Chandler and Vescovi excelled on the offensive end, but Josiah Jordan James did it all for the Vols in his return to the court.
The junior guard had missed Tennessee’s three previous games against North Carolina, Tennessee Tech and Presbyterian with a torn ligament in his finger.
James was back to his usual self against the Buffaloes Saturday, snagging 9 rebounds and blocking 4 shots.
The word of the day for James was ‘efficient,’ scoring 5 points on 2-3 shooting including just his second three-pointer of the season. He never dazzles on the stat sheet on the offensive end, but his presence is always noticed on the court.
“I just do what my team needs,” James said. “We have eight guys who can score in double figures on any given night. I don’t go into the game thinking that I have to make shots, or get a certain amount of points. My goal is just to be somebody we can rely on, on offense and defense – not just scoring the ball, but just making the offense flow better.”
“…I think rebounding is a really big aspect for us to get to where we want to go, to just make sure my man doesn’t get the ball and also secure it when it comes off the glass … Of course you want to see the ball go in the hoop, there’s some days where I’ll probably have 15+ points but my game isn’t defined by scoring the basketball.”
James led all players in rebounds, blocks and tied Justin Powell with 2 steals.
Tennessee’s road excursion does not end with a win in Boulder, Colorado. Tennessee has a date with Texas Tech in a neutral site game at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday before heading home to host UNC Greensboro the following week.
This article has been updated to include additional information.