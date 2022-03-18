Tennessee defeated South Carolina 8-3 Friday night to improve to 17-1 and pick up its first SEC win of the season.
The win came behind an impressive six innings from freshman pitcher Chase Burns. The right-handed pitcher threw 9 strikeouts and allowed just two hits and a run in his 92 pitches.
“They followed the lead of Chase Burns who is obviously labeled a freshman, but he doesn’t necessarily act like that,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “They followed his lead and I also thought they weathered the storm in some difficult at bats.”
The pressure of his first SEC game didn’t faze Burns tonight. The freshman showed poise and didn’t allow the Gamecocks to throw him off his game.
“He’s got big league stuff already,” Cortland Lawson said. “It’s really impressive the composure he has too as a freshman. I think he could do that every Friday.”
Burns started his fifth game of the season Friday and Vitello is finding new things he likes from his pitcher each outing.
“Each time if you were to dissect each one, he’s been good at different things each time out,” Vitello said. “This deal here he got stronger as he went. There’s also been a couple two or three things that he can improve upon so to me it’s exciting the guys have played well behind him, we’ve won some games, but there’s a lot of untapped deal for his first time in the league and I think he’s going to get better.”
Along with a strong outing on the mound, the Vols also got it going at the plate. Tennessee continued the trend of power hitting with four homers on the night.
“I felt like it all started with BP,” Lawson said. “We came out with a lot of good energy, we were loose, but we were focused. It carried over to the game.”
One of the Vols’ home runs came from Lawson in the bottom of the second.
“It felt good,” Lawson said. “I wasn’t really sitting it, but I was just trying to be up there two-strike competing and I got a hanger. I was honestly just trying to put it in play, but I got it pretty good.”
Lawson has now hit five home runs on the season and is hitting at a .316 mark, emerging as an offensive leader for the Vols.
“I think he’s taken the baton from (Max Ferguson) and Liam (Spence) on just kind of how to act in that position when you’re a middle infielder in the SEC and an upperclassman on a team,” Vitello said. “And in a variety of ways he’s shown leadership.”
The Vols will look to clinch the series over South Carolina Saturday afternoon at 12 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“Tonight was a good one, but we’re going to shower up, get some rest and move on to the next task because the jobs not finished,” Lawson said.