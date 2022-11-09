Tennessee basketball is the reigning champ of the SEC and should expect to have a target on its back all throughout 2022. On the other hand, the Vols will surely be looking to defend that title.
Luckily, the Vols won’t head into conference play untested as they face Arizona and BYU with a potential matchup against Kansas, the reigning national champs.
With each passing year, the SEC becomes a stronger presence in the basketball world and features five teams ranked in the preseason top-25 with two others receiving votes.
Here are five of the biggest matchups during the Vols’ SEC slate.
Jan. 14 - Kentucky
After opening conference play against four preseason unranked teams, the Vols will host Kentucky in a must-win game. The Wildcats currently sit as Tennessee’s highest ranked opponent at No. 4.
Historically, the Wildcats have a sharp edge over the Vols. Recently, the Vols have been able to get the edge leading the series 10-7 during the Barnes era. This matchup is going to be a big one, and the Vols must defend their home court.
At the helm is longtime coach John Calipari, whose reputation precedes him. His roster features a mix of experienced and young talent. The biggest returning name is reigning national player of the year, star big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Among other key pieces being brought back are Sahvir Wheeler, CJ Frederick, Jacob Toppin and Daimion Collins. On top of that, Kentucky brings in five-stars Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace.
Feb. 1 - at Florida
Tennessee versus Florida in any sport is a heated rivalry. With new head coach Todd Golden coming in, there are many unknowns for this Gators team. Golden recently made a splash in the NCAA Tournament with San Francisco, and he looks to prove himself at a higher level.
Florida returns a star big in Colin Castleton and has been an active player in the transfer portal bringing in top transfers Kyle Lofton, Will Richard and Alex Fudge.
Outside of Castleton, the Gators will sport an entirely different team in 2022. Whether that’s a good or bad thing for Florida remains to be seen, but the Vols would love nothing more than to go into Gainesville with a win.
Feb. 15 - Alabama
Entering the final stretch of the schedule, both teams will be looking to hit their stride in this game. Basketball doesn’t care about how you start a season, but how you finish. This time of the season is when hopeful contenders need to hit their stride.
Alabama is hoping to re-establish itself atop the SEC after a disappointing 2021 season bringing back key players along with one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. The Tide under Nate Oats boast very strong wing-play, and that group is headlined by five-star freshman Brandon Miller.
In the guard spot, Jahvon Quinerly is nursing an ACL tear but will be a huge factor if he is able to return to form. Five-star freshman Jaden Bradley will likely be the main ball-handler until Quinerly returns.
Feb. 28 - Arkansas
In the Vols final home game of the 2022 slate, the Vols will host a very good Arkansas team.
Under Eric Musselman, the Razorbacks have been nothing short of terrific. They reached the Elite 8 last season but lost three out of their top four scorers. However, Arkansas boasts one of the best freshman classes in the country, which features five-stars Nick Smith, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh.
Those three will play a key role in staying on par with last season’s success. Among other newcomers is grad transfer Stanley Umude in the backcourt, who has a knack for scoring. Senior JD Notae is expected to take a big leap in a bigger role following the departures from last year’s team.
Mar. 4 - at Auburn
To end the season, Tennessee will head to Auburn to face off against former head coach Bruce Pearl.
Pearl has turned the Tigers into yearly contenders. After losing star bigs in Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler to the draft, Auburn has reloaded the group with five-star freshman Yohan Traore and Morehead State transfer Johni Broome. Both are forces in the interior and should have a big impact on both sides of the ball.
The guard spot is a bit of an unknown for Auburn offensively, but defensively, the group is very solid.
This away matchup will always be a tough one for the Vols, but they would very much love a win to close out the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.