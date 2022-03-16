March is all about matchups.
Tennessee basketball, after blitzing through the SEC Tournament and capturing its first SEC Title since 1979, draws the Longwood Lancers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed.
The Lancers, a 14-seed auto-bid recipient out of the Big South, blitzed through their conference tournament behind a masterclass performance from range, downing perennial conference powerhouse Winthrop for their first tournament bid in school history.
Were the Vols to down the Lancers in the first round, one of Colorado State or Michigan will be their matchup in round two.
But getting there is tougher than it may seem. Though the Vols are 16-point favorites, the Lancers have won 19 of their last 20 and are playing their best basketball heading into a tournament where unexpected upsets are commonplace
Here are three things to know about the Longwood Lancers ahead of Thursday’s first round matchup, which tips at 2:45 EST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Quite the come-up
Twenty-two years ago, Longwood head coach Griff Aldrich was the CFO of a private equity firm.
In 2017, Aldrich decided to pursue his love for college basketball full time. He was recruited by former college teammate Ryan Odom to be his director of recruiting at UMBC.
He did well in his role, too. Aldrich was crucial in the recruitment of 5-foot-8 guard KJ Maura, who became the figurehead for a UMBC team that made history by becoming the first 16-seed to knock off a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2018.
So by all accounts, Aldrich is familiar with upsets in the Big Dance.
In his four seasons at Longwood, Aldrich has never had a team this legit. The Lancers finished last season 12-17 and this season’s 26-6 record is by far the best of his tenure as a head coach – the only one of which will finish with a winning record. The Lancers lost just one game in Big South play this season, dropping a close affair, 70-62 on the road to North Carolina A&T.
Good offense, shaky defense
So, how did the Lancers get here? Well, as any college basketball fan would tell you, guard play matters in March – and Longwood has plenty of dangerous 1’s and 2’s.
The Lancers own a gritty offense that prioritizes getting to the free throw line, where Longwood shoots a fair 73% clip. Longwood free throws account for 20.1% of its total scoring, a reality good enough for 61st in the nation as far as point distribution is concerned.
Another March adage is the “defense wins championships” angle, one that does not favor the Lancers to make a Cinderella run. The Lancers don’t feature a single player on their roster over 6-foot-7, necessitating lineups of three or even four guards at a time. As you can imagine, the Lancers’ rim protection is nearly nonexistent. Longwood instead uses their advantages well and stands as the 46th best 3-point defensive unit in the nation.
Away from the perimeter, Longwood really struggles defensively. The Lancers own the sixth worst defensive efficiency margin in the field of 68.
Despite the lack of height, the Lancers are an exceptional rebounding team. Their offensive rebounding percentage of 34.1% ranks 19th in the country, while defensive rebounding percentage hovers around 75%, good enough for 47th in the country.
Lancers dangerous from deep
Longwood blitzed through the Big South behind an absurd barrage from range, shooting above 50% on 3-point attempts in four of its last five games. Through their last 10 games, the Lancers have been the No. 4 team in the country in 3-point percentage.
That’s not to say Longwood hasn’t shot the ball well the entire season from range – it’s made around eight per game – but it is heating up at the right moment. But whether it be the looks they’re given or stylistic preference, the Lancers are not ahigh volume 3-point shooting team. As mentioned above, Longwood much prefers to do its work from the free throw line.
Longwood’s three best shooters are DeShaun Wade and Isaiah Wilkins and Justin Hill. Wade has been one of the best 3-point shooters in the country this season, shooting at a 46% clip. Wilkins isn’t far behind, hovering around 41%.
Hill is the most complete player on the team, but any of the top five are very similar in skillset. He led the team with a 17 points per game in their Big South Tournament run.
Should Tennessee be worried?
Obviously, 14-seeds are 14-seeds for a reason. The Lancers’ 3-point shooting and rebounding abilities are nothing to sneeze at, but that comes at a cost. Longwood has yet to play a team with a backcourt such as Tennessee, and the one time they did – against Iowa early in the season – they lost by 40.
It’s hard to compare a team’s play now to the beginning of the season though. Both Longwood and Tennessee are playing their best basketball of the season heading into the tournament, but both teams have also played entirely different levels of competition. The Big South, though an outlier emerges every once in a while, is a bottom 10 league in the country this season per kenpom in average adjusted efficiency.
Finally, the Lancers just do not match up well with the Vols. They would be better suited against a team similar to them – one that values offense more than a Rick Barnes and Mike Schwartz-style defense – such as Purdue or Iowa if an upset was truly on their mind.
It’s hard to believe the Lancers will be able to control tempo as they have all season up to this point, and meeting their match in the backcourt may be too much to overcome.
Prediction: Vols 77, Longwood 55