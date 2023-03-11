NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With 18 seconds to go in Tennessee’s quarterfinal matchup with Missouri on Friday, Jahmai Mashack hoisted a hopeless three-pointer to try to cut into the Tigers’ eight-point lead. His shot clanked off the rim and the Vols’ hopes of a deep SEC Tournament run died.
Now the Vols will get a week off to search for something they didn’t have in Nashville over the weekend, continuing to look for their identity with no Zakai Zeigler, who tore his ACL against Arkansas on Feb. 28.
Here is what went wrong for Tennessee in the SEC Tournament.
Tennessee couldn’t take care of the basketball
Tennessee turned the ball over 28 times in its two games at the SEC Tournament. It was not facing teams like Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M, which boast some of the best defenses in the nation, but rather two teams with defenses outside of the top 100 in KenPom.
Tennessee’s turnover struggles were one of the many things that cost the Vols the game on Friday. There were too many turnovers that could have been avoided, and many that came during crucial stretches of the game.
The Vols’ inability to take care of the ball was only emphasized by their poor transition defense. Tennessee gave up 19 points off turnovers against Ole Miss and 16 points off turnovers against Missouri, struggling to get into position on fast breaks. The Vols’ transition defense will need to improve in a week’s time if they have plans on making it past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
Vols didn't close out the game against Missouri
Out of the 363 Division 1 basketball teams, Tennessee is the No. 324 team when it comes to luck with a KenPom luck rating of -.071. Factoring into that rating is the pair of game-winning buzzer-beaters Tennessee was victim of in February and open shots not falling in a fluke loss to Florida.
But a team that is as capable as Tennessee shouldn’t let games be decided by luck. Instead, the Vols should be better than they are at closing out games.
Tennessee deserves some slack without Zeigler, who was one of its guys to go to down the stretch, but that isn’t enough of a reason for why the Vols only made two field goals in the final six minutes against Missouri.
The Vols also gave up an easy offensive rebound to Missouri’s Kobe Brown in a play that ultimately sealed Tennessee’s fate.
“Again, it's the little, small plays that add up, again, that we've got to eliminate,” head coach Rick Barnes said. “Teams can make some threes, but you can't give up the little ones at the rim. You can't give up dribble penetration.”
Vols’ front court left much to be desired
Inconsistency has plagued Tennessee’s front court all season.
Poor play from the Vols’ bigs on Friday meant that Tennessee had to rely almost exclusively on the backcourt — which also isn’t very consistent besides Santiago Vescovi, who has been tremendous for the past month.
Olivier Nkamhoua had 11 points, but besides him Tennessee got nothing from its front court. Despite playing 12 minutes Uros Plavsic did not attempt a shot and pulled in just one rebound. Jonas Aidoo was 0-for-2 and also only got one board.
“That's where we've been inconsistent,” Barnes said. “We got to be consistent there. We need it. But also defensively. It's just consistency.”
Despite their inconsistencies, Barnes believes his big men are capable of more than they have showed. Whatever those capabilities are, Tennessee needs to figure them out soon.
“If we can ever get them all playing at the level we know they're capable of, that's when we can become a dangerous team,” Barnes said.
