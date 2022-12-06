The Vols and Lady Vols basketball teams competed in a double header on Sunday. The Lady Vols tipped off at 1 p.m. EST and the Vols followed suit at 6 p.m.
The Lady Vols fell to Virginia Tech 59-56, but the game showed great improvement on the defensive end of Harper’s team. Senior guard Jordan Horston racked up 26 points and 11 boards for the Lady Vols.
“Our team was never really out of the game,” Harper said of her team’s perseverance. “Our focus was there.”
Harper went on to praise how well her team did defensively. Both Horston and Key had 11 and 7 boards respectively.
“This is the game where we came out with the most positives,” Harper said. “And we did it without three of our players.”
Of those three players absent from the VT game, two were under concussion protocol (Hollingshead, Franklin). Transfer from Mississippi State - Rickea Jackson is “out indefinitely as a coaches decision” per Harper.
The Lady Vols have had some tough opponents this season. They have already fallen to four Top 10 teams this season to have a record of 4-5. Harper describes this tough go around as a “small margin of error”.
“We haven’t clicked on both sides of the court yet,” Harper said. “And when you’re not all there, all those little details matter.”
With the hardships that Harper’s team has faced so far this season, the freshmen class are finding it difficult to have playing minutes. Freshman guard/forward, Justine Pissott received high praise from Harper.
“She’s going to be so good,” Harper said of the Freshman. “We just have to be patient as she grows as a freshman.”
Kellie Harper and the Lady Vols tip off Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against UT-Chattanooga. The game will be broadcasted via SEC Network+.
The Tennessee men's basketball team defeated Alcorn State Sunday night (94-40) without a key player. Senior Santiago Vescovi was nursing a left shoulder sprain from the McNeese game.
Barnes has also had praise for his Freshmen guys this year. Freshman Julian Phillips has stepped up in a huge way in the absence of Josiah-Jordan James (knee). Against Alcorn State, Phillips averaged 22 minutes with 18 points. He had the second highest points - behind Olivier Nkamhoua.
“I do think the last couple of games, Julian’s (Phillips) been tired,” Barnes said. “He’s played a lot of minutes in a lot of high level games.”
Coach Rick Barnes has had high praise for how his team has dominated defensively. Barnes still wants to see more. Though the Vols have dominated on the defensive end, coach Barnes still wants to see continued improvement in that area as well as on the offensive end.
“I don’t think we’re halfway where we need to be,” Barnes said. “We’ve got to get better defensively and we’ve got to be more consistent offensively.”
The Vols will tip off against Eastern Kentucky Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will also be broadcasted via the SEC Network.
