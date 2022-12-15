Kellie Harper and Rick Barnes kicked off a big game week Monday with Vol Calls.
Harper’s team had a big 96-57-win Sunday. This is their first game after losing Tamari Key for the rest of the season due to blood clots on her lungs. The Lady Vols have had a Jekel and Hyde season as well as struggles with line-up chemistry.
“There are players that I want to get more minutes,” Harper said. “But their (minutes) just aren’t there.”
Sara Puckett had the most points in the game against Wright State with 16 points and 3 boards. Puckett and Horston had the most minutes on the court with 20 and 23 - respectively. Horston dominated the glass with five boards and also gave her team 14 points.
Harper was very pleased with the efficiency of her team.
“I’m really proud of our efficiency,” Harper said. “I thought we played well.”
Harper and the Lady Vols have had really good practices this season. Harper said that those great practices also lead to more confidence within the coaching staff as well as the players.
“We’ve had really great practices,” Harper said. “It’s given our coaches confidence, our players confidence, and players confidence with each other.”
As mentioned earlier, Key will be out for the rest of the 2022-2023 season due to blood clots on her lungs. This is very sad news for Tamari as well as the Lady Vol Basketball program. Key has been the most dominant post player the last couple of years.
In the 2021-2022 season, Key averaged 10.5 PPG and 8.1 boards per game.
“My heart aches for her,” Harper said. “It shook me pretty good.”
Harper said she is glad that Key has the right diagnosis as well as the right medical doctors around.
Rick Barnes also joined to talk about the Vols’ big win over Maryland in New York. The Vols were without two key players with Josiah-Jordan James (knee) and Jonas Aidoo (illness) both out. The Vols have been ridden with injury since the beginning of the season with James and Santiago Vescovi (shoulder).
Vescovi joined the lineup after missing two games back-to-back for the first time ever.
“Santi played with a lot of guts yesterday.” Barnes said. “Obviously struggled shooting the ball, but he hadn’t had reps to get that shot.”
Barnes was also impressed with the way his team handled the intensity down the stretch. The Vols cruised in the first half of the game against Maryland – the Vols led by 10+ at times. In the second half, however, the Terrapins came back and made it a one possession game within two minutes left of game time.
The Vols are traveling to Arizona to face off against the Wildcats. Last season, Tennessee handed Arizona it’s first loss in a win inside TBA, 77-73.
This season, Arizona is 9-1 and they are on a three-game winning streak going into the game Saturday in Tucson.
“We need to be on our game,” Barnes said. “We’re going to get their best shot.”
The Vols tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday night. The game will air on ESPN 2.
