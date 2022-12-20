Head basketball coaches Kellie Harper and Rick Barnes joined Bob Kesling and Brent Hubbs for the last Vol Calls of 2022 Monday night. Both the Lady Vols and the Vols had disappointing losses this weekend.
The Lady Vols, led by Harper, traveled across the country to California where they played Stanford. They played close for three quarters until Stanford pulled away in the fourth to win 77-70. Jordan Horston led the Lady Vols with 19 points and 10 boards. She was also on the floor for 35 minutes.
The Stanford game has been played every year since 1988. It has been circled on calendars of both programs.
“Tara (VanDerveer) always says Tennessee is the measuring stick for her team,” Harper said. “I think it’s very similar for us - to know where we’re at.”
The Lady Vols have had a rough non-conference season so far going 7-6. The team is still trying to put pieces together on the court to maximize their abilities.
“We’re improving,” Harper said. “I think we came off our best game at Stanford.”
Harper also praised her team by saying that the improvement is still happening.
Senior Jordan Horston has had to pick up additional responsibilities in the absence of Tamari Key. Those additional responsibilities include scoring, defending and rebounding. Horston has also played tough, averaging 16 points and 6.4 rebounds this season.
“She’s so competitive,” Harper said. “We just look for her to carry us.”
The Lady Vols have been dismissed for the Christmas holiday and will return Dec. 27 at 6:30 PM.
The Vols are coming back after a loss in Tucson to Arizona 75-70. The loss was not because of a lack of effort. Zakai Ziegler had an outstanding scoring night with 21 points in the 29 minutes he was on the court. He was also 72.7% in field goals on a night where the shots seemed rushed.
“They (the team) know we have got to get better,” Barnes said. “We’ve grown a lot through this preseason.”
The last loss Tennessee had was against Colorado.
Barnes also praised his team by saying that their attitude has been “terrific” which makes it easier to learn from mistakes as well as the heartbreaking losses.
“We are capable of beating anybody,” Barnes said.
Senior Santiago Vescovi reached his 1,000-career point with the nine points he contributed against Arizona. This comes after Vescovi’s shooting percentage has been lower than what it has been in past seasons.
“Santi’s guarded like no other,” Barnes said. “He works so hard on both ends.”
Vescovi missed several shooting days due to his shoulder injury.
“I’m not worried about Santi,” Barnes said. “He’ll figure it out.”
The Vols will tip off against Austin Peay Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena.
