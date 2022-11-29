Basketball coaches Kellie Harper and Rick Barnes joined Bob and Brent for the first basketball Vol Calls of the season.
Both teams traveled to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis over Thanksgiving week with opposite results.
The Lady Vols tipped off at the beginning of the tournament against Rutgers. They defeated Rutgers 94-54. Tennessee’s highest scorer was Rickea Jackson with 26 points, three assists, and six rebounds. The senior from Mississippi State saw the most court action, playing for 20 minutes.
Harper said that the schedule so far has felt “like a sprint”. She’s looking forward to this week in practice for time to regroup.
The Lady Vols have had a rough start to the season as they are already 4-4 on the season. Harper said that trying to find momentum and putting players that work well together is important.
“We’ve thrown out a few different things,” Harper said. “Just trying to see who’s playing well in that moment and what matchups matter more.”
Harper said that her team carried the momentum from the heartbreaking loss to now No. 23 Gonzaga (73-72) all the way to their victory over Colorado (69-51).
“A lot of focus will be done on the defensive end this week,” Harper said. “I think that’s where the quickest growth needs to happen.”
Another focus in practice will be the lack of urgency the Lady Vols have been playing with. Kellie said that players need to be productive not only just with scoring, but boxing out and being defensive where it matters.
The Lady Vols tip off Sunday, December 4 at 1 p.m. EST against Virginia Tech inside Thompson Boling Arena.
While Harper’s group searches for momentum on the season, Barnes’ group is beginning to heat up. Barnes reviewed his team’s success in the Battle 4 Atlantis as the Vols brought home some early season hardware as the tournament champs.
The Vols began playing on Wednesday, Nov. 23 against Butler. They had a slow start to the game, but found their rhythm in the second half. They used the tape from the second half and took off from there.
“It was three really hard fought games,” Barnes said. “The first half of the Butler game was extremely physical.”
Julian Phillips had a great game against Butler and is finding his groove as a Vol. The freshman had 11 points, two assists, and six rebounds for Tennessee in 27 minutes.
The Vols then played USC on Thanksgiving day as Phillips followed up his performance on Wednesday by leading the team in scoring with 25, a career high for the young star.
There was little turnaround time between games. The Butler game started at 7 p.m. and the USC game began at 1:30 p.m. the following day. The team wasn’t able to use the gym for the USC game because of the small turnaround.
“We did what we had to do,” Barnes said. “We stood in the hallway with tape on the floor.”
Senior guard, Santiago Vescovi was named Battle 4 Atlantis tournament MVP as well as SEC Player of the Week. He led the team in scoring in the games against Butler and Kansas.
In the Butler game, Vescovi had 13 points, three assists, and three rebounds. He also saw the most court time, clocking in at 32 minutes.
“Santi’s defense in the whole tournament was phenomenal,” Barnes said. “Just who he had to guard every night and how he took that on.”
Santi has been one of the most consistent shooters on Rick Barnes’ squad. He has been heavily guarded in the first few games of the season - so much that he’s not putting up the numbers like he did in the 2021-2022 season.
“He’s guarded unlike anybody else on the team,” Barnes said. “People are so concerned about him.”
Santi led the team in scoring in the win against Kansas (64-50). He had 20 points, two assists, and six rebounds. He also had 36 minutes on the court.
The No. 13 Vols will tip off against McNeese State Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Thompson Boling Arena. The game will also be available for broadcast on the SEC Network at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.