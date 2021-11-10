Tennessee basketball set a program record for three-pointers made in a single game Tuesday night, draining 17 from deep to dispatch UT Martin, 90-62.
Tennessee was slow to start, but caught fire in the second half to win its fifth straight opening night matchup.
Here’s how the Vols graded out.
Backcourt
Tennessee’s backcourt provided the necessary spark to keep the lead in the first half and eventually pull away to start the second.
Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler was perhaps the most impressive backcourt contributor, dropping 20 points and dishing out 4 assists in his highly anticipated regular season debut.
Chandler and Aubrun transfer Justin Powell were the only Vols who seemed to be able to score in the first half. Both caught fire from three, combining for a 7-9 performance from behind the arc. Chandler hit all four of his shots from deep. Powell led the team in plus/minus at +25.
Santiago Vescovi stepped up his game on the defensive end from a year prior. The Montevideo, Uraguay native joined Zakai Zeigler as the backcourt’s best defenders on day one. Vescovi also dropped a team high 20 points alongside Chandler.
Zeigler and Victor Bailey Jr. provided some valuable minutes off the bench, combining for 9 points and 7 total assists.
Grade: B+
Frontcourt
The frontcourt really struggled in the first half of play. Quick UT Martin guards such as KJ Simon and Koby Jeffries were able to cut to the basket and score almost with ease. Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic especially struggled against the Skyhawks quick guards in the early going.
Plavsic and Nkamhoua especially came to life in the second half, though. The two combined for 12 points, a block and a steal in 18 minutes of summed play.
Josiah Jordan-James was the most impressive for the Vols in the frontcourt at the three position, especially on the defensive end. James only contributed two points, but also led the team in blocks and steals while grabbing 4 offensive boards and placing second on the team in plus/minus with +24.
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had an efficient outing in his Vols debut, grabbing 6 rebounds and draining a three for a total of 7 points. Huntley-Hatfield also struggled defensively in the first half to aid to a team-wide funk on the defensive end of the court.
It was a performance that will get better once John Fulkerson returns to aid the rest of the frontcourt.
Grade: C+
Offense
The three-point shooting aspect of the offense was the most promising of the night for the Vols. Tennessee made a program record 17 threes on 40 attempts – good for nearly 43% from deep.
The first half was a concern, but the season is still young for the Big Orange. Layups and good shot selection will fall as the season continues, but it was a concern Tuesday night in the early going. The Vols went 3-11 on layups out of the gate.
As with most of the team, that percentage fixed itself as the game progressed. More than half of Tennessee’s shot attempts were from deep Tuesday night, and only around 5 of Tennessee’s field goals were midrange pull-ups, one of the least effective shots in the game of basketball.
Tennessee’s shot selection will pay dividends as the season progresses, and that was obvious Tuesday night albeit against an inferior opponent. Still, the Vols only shot 43% from the field.
Grade: B+
Defense
Defensively, Tuesday night was a tale of two halves. The Vols only led the 35-point underdog Skyhawks by 8 at halftime, and trailed heading into the under 12 timeout.
Part of that stems from the speed of UT Martin in the early-going. Head coach Rick Barnes did a good job of designing a help defense for Nkamhoua, Huntley-Hatfield and Plavsic when it was evident the Skyhawks wanted to attack the basket often within the first 5 minutes of gametime.
Still, the Skyhawks shot a decent 45% from the field by the time the horn sounded. Against a strong opponent, that’s a decent number – but not against a UT Martin squad returning zero players from a season prior.
Grade: C-
Coaching
It could have been exhaustion on the part of UT Martin, but something is to be said about how Tennessee came out of the locker room in the second half. The Vols didn’t only shoot the lights out from deep, they also held the Skyhawks to just 35% shooting from the field.
A big part of that comes from Barnes. The lineup of Chandler, Vescovi, Powell, James and Nkamhoua really took off at the halfway point of the second half.
Coaching: A
Overall
The first game of the season is always going to have growing pains, but in the end the Vols got their business taken care of. Two players dropped 20 points and it can be argued that no player played a bad game throughout.
Scoring was mixed as well, but Chandler, Vescovi and Powell emerged as legit playmakers that could blossom into something special as the season continues.
Defense has a long way to go to get to where Barnes wants it, but it was overall a solid opening statement from Tennessee basketball.
Pictured is the Executive Board of Rocky Top Rowdies, the official student section for the UT Vols (@rockytoprowdies), during the men's basketball season opener against UT Martin. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 in Thompson Boling Arena.
