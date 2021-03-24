Tennessee ended its season with an unexplainable loss to Oregon State in the NCAA Tournament. The loss capped off a season that is sure to feel like a missed opportunity for such a talented roster in an unusual year.
Here’s how the Vols graded out.
Backcourt
Tennessee was largely reliant on its backcourt for its success this season, with Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer carrying most of the load.
Both Johnson and Springer did a good job carrying the team when they could. The young duo was hampered at times by their inability to shoot consistently from the midrange and behind the three-point line.
Johnson averaged 11 points on 44% shooting from the floor but just 27% from behind the three-point line. He was able to average 3.5 rebounds per game.
Johnson was able to take over the game at times with his athleticism but for every time he would do that, he would find another opportunity to fall in love with the mid-range jumper or throw a lazy pass that would result in a turnover.
Johnson has a bright future ahead of him if he can stop turning the ball over and find a consistent shot.
Springer led the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game on 46% shooting from the field and 43% shooting from behind the three-point line. He also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 81% shooting from the free throw line.
Springer was a very efficient player in his offensive game, and his athleticism helped him positively affect the game on the defensive end of the court as well.
Like Johnson, Springer fell into some of the same freshman mistakes of turnovers and falling in love with shots that won’t make the team successful.
Both players brought lots of skill to the court in their freshman season at Tennessee, both players are expected to make the move to the NBA draft in the offseason.
Santiago Vescovi was one of the other main forces in the backcourt for Tennessee this season.
Vescovi averaged eight points on the season on 38% shooting from the field and 37% shooting from behind the three-point line. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds per game.
He was able to play a crafty style of defense that resulted in 32 steals on the season.
Vescovi was a good depth guard that could supplement Johnson and Springer but struggled to create on his own due to lack a of speed and mobility.
Lack of speed and mobility also made Vescovi somewhat of a liability on the defensive end of the court during the end of the season. He was able to jump passing lanes but struggled to keep people in front of him at times.
With Johnson and Springer likely moving on from Tennessee, Vescovi will need to be ready for a big role next season while also preparing to help incoming point guard Kennedy Chandler learn the system.
Grade: B-
Frontcourt
At the beginning of the season, the frontcourt was expected to be the strength of Tennessee. As the season rolled on, it became clear that the expectation was unfounded.
John Fulkerson ended the 2019-2020 season on a tear and was one of the most dynamic post players in the SEC and nation.
The 2020-2021 season was not as kind to Fulkerson.
Fulkerson averaged nine points and five rebounds on 52% shooting from the floor.
Fulkerson struggled to be a consistent offensive presence for the Vols, and once he started to find his rhythm at the end of the season, he was knocked out of the lineup due to an Omar Payne Elbow.
Fulkerson was paired with Yves Pons who also struggled to find his rhythm early in the season.
Pons averaged eight points on 46% shooting from the field along with five rebounds. He was plagued with injuries during the season that took away some of his athleticism or kept him off the court entirely.
Once Pons found health, he was able to once again become a dynamic force on the defensive end of the court.
Pons finished the season with 47 blocks and took over the game against Florida in the SEC tournament with his defense.
Tennessee would’ve liked more production from its post duo during the season, but both players were forced to carry the load of a team without consistent post players on its bench.
Grade: B-
Offense
It’s no secret that Tennessee struggled as a team offensively this season.
Tennessee averaged 71 points this season on 43% shooting from the field and just 33% from the three-point line.
The 33% seems to deceive, because Tennessee was much worse at times.
Tennessee regularly shot in the teens or twenties from behind the three-point line, and the missed shots would come at the most inopportune times as well.
As stated earlier, Tennessee — specifically the guards — struggled with falling in love with mid-range jumpers. This may be due to the lack of an inside game for Tennessee, but the mid-range jumpers always threw the Vols out of whack in its half-court offense.
Turnovers also plagued Tennessee this season. Tennessee averaged 12.5 turnovers per game, and while that might look like a small number, they, like the mid-range jumpers, came at inopportune times and stunted runs for Tennessee, especially in SEC play.
In the SEC tournament against Alabama, Tennessee had 19 turnovers and most of them came in the second half when Alabama was making a run to get back in the game and ultimately won.
Tennessee lacked a post presence, a half-court game and couldn’t get out of its way offensively for most of the season on the offensive end of the court.
Grade: C
Defense
The defense was the calling card of this Tennessee team.
Tennessee held opponents to an average of just 63 points per game on 40% shooting from the floor and 32% shooting from behind the three-point line.
Opponents averaged 15 turnovers against the Vols and struggled to draw fouls to the free-throw line against the Tennessee defense.
Johnson and Springer were two ballhawks for Tennessee — both players had 30 steals on the season.
Josiah Jordan James led the team with 36 on the season.
Tennessee averaged 4.8 blocks per game which in large part came from Pons, but he also had help.
James had 25 blocks on the season, and the freshman duo of Johnson and Springer also had double-digit blocks on the season.
Tennessee was a decent rebounding team, averaging 35.9 per game but struggled when they played against true post players.
Grade: A
Bench
Plain and simple, bench depth was a massive issue for Tennessee this season.
James led Tennessee off the bench, averaging eight points and six rebounds per game this season. James also led the team in steals and was able to rack up some blocks too.
James was the fix-it guy for Tennessee because he could do it all and quickly became the leader of the team.
Victor Bailey was the only other real contributor off of the bench for Tennessee. He averaged 10 points per game on 40% shooting from the field as well as 33% shooting from behind the three-point line.
Bailey gave Tennessee an offensive weapon off of the bench, but his inconsistency shooting the ball and on defense kept him from being anything more than a bench player.
Tennessee had Olivier Nkamhoua, E.J. Anosike and Uros Plavsic as its post players off of the bench, unfortunately for them, none were able to make an impact.
Nkamhoua averaged seven minutes per game, and in that seven minutes, he averaged just two points and one rebound.
Anosike averaged eight per game and only averaged one point and one rebound.
In just three minutes per game, Plavsic followed the same story — one point and one rebound.
In the offseason, Tennessee will need to progress one of these players to a point where they can play a consistent 15 to 18 minutes per game and might need to find another big man in the transfer portal.
Grade: C-
Coaching
Rick Barnes is a good coach, but Tennessee had some glaring issues this season.
Tennessee’s offense struggled mightily in the half-court this season and failed to make the turn to a more small-ball lineup to space the floor until it was too late.
The reason Tennessee needed to move to small ball was because it had no true post-game and didn't progress Nkamhoua, Anosike or Plavsic. The blame for that lack of foresight sits squarely on Barnes’s shoulders.
However, Tennessee did have an extremely impressive defense and being able to bring in such talented players shouldn’t be looked over.
Barnes will need to regroup in the offseason and retool the team to have a successful next season.
Grade: B
Overall
This was a talented team that had great athletes that could affect the game on the defensive side of the court.
Offensively, this team had the pieces but was trying to make a puzzle it wasn’t built for. Tennessee needs to be an attacking team but relied on its shooting way too much.
Tennessee was and will be defined by the inconsistency it showcased all season that ultimately led to its downfall in the NCAA Tournament.
Grade: B-