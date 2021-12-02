Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes picked up his 22nd straight victory over Big South opponents Tuesday when the Vols took down Presbyterian, 86-44.
The Blue Hose held it close to start, but faltered as Tennessee caught fire from deep hitting 51% of its three-pointers.
Here’s how the Vols graded out.
Backcourt
Kennedy Chandler, Victor Bailey Jr., Justin Powell and Santiago Vescovi were near perfect for Tennessee Tuesday evening. Vols guards had a field day against a Blue Hose defense that threw the Vols multiple looks early such as a 2-2-1 zone to slow Tennessee’s tempo in the first half.
Presbyterian is a team that takes its time, but the Vols backcourt refused to play nice. Chandler tied the program single-game record with 7 steals on the defensive end, also adding 15 points on 7-14 shooting. The Vols scored 33 points off turnovers, many of which came in the transition game.
In total, 4 guards eclipsed 10 points against Presbyterian – freshman guard Zakai Zeigler posted 9 points. The backcourt also accounted for just 3 turnovers.
Powell was 5-5 from deep, pushing him past the 50% mark from three on the season at 11-20 through 5 games. Powell's 15 points added to Tennessee's 70 combined points by guards against the Blue Hose.
Grade: A+
Frontcourt
This was a strange matchup for the frontcourt. The unit only totaled 16 points between six players, but also took just 13 shots. As a group, the frontcourt shot a fair 58% from the field.
John Fulkerson, Olivier Nkamhoua and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield just weren’t asked to do as much against a team leaving sharpshooters such as Powell, Chandler and Vescovi open, knowing the Blue Hose have had significant trouble guarding the perimeter this season.
However, the Blue Hose outrebounded Tennessee 30-28 – something that may not be as much of an issue as first meets the eye.
Through eight games, Presbyterian has posted the 14th best rebounding numbers in the country, nabbing offensive rebounds on 37% of attempts. In this instance, a 30-28 rebounding split did the job just fine for the Vols.
Tennessee’s front court accounted for 5 turnovers with limited contribution expected on offense.
Grade: C+
Offense
Tennessee showed that it is near unstoppable when firing on all cylinders from range Tuesday night. It’s hard to beat a team shooting over a 50% clip from deep, especially when that team is taking nearly 30 shots a game.
Presbyterian was able to match the Vols in the early going, but the Vols never went cold – while the Blue Hose did. Tennessee went on three runs of 10 points or more Tuesday night.
Victor Bailey Jr. has taken a while to hit his stride but flourished against Presbyterian, matching and exceeding his season total in threes with 4.
Tennessee trailed for only 12 seconds and scored 1.37 points per possession throughout the contest.
Grade: A
Defense
The defense as a whole was suffocating for the entirety of the night, even when the Blue Hose were making shots in the early going.
The Vols were forcing Presbyterian into tough mid-range jumpers throughout the matchup, a tactic that worked well for all but the first five minutes of game time. The Blue Hose were just making tough shots early.
That was near impossible to maintain for the remaining 35 minutes, however. Presbyterian was unable to score more than 25 points in either half, shot an abysmal 38% from the field and turned the ball over a season-high 25 times.
Tennessee also recorded 6 blocks and 13 steals.
Grade: A+
Coaching & Overall
Tennessee experienced a slight scare against Tennessee Tech the matchup prior, something Barnes attributed to poor effort in practice. By now, Tennessee has learned any team can win on any given day – especially in college basketball.
Once the game was out of reach late in the second half, Barnes did a good job distributing minutes to see where he could turn later in the season. Davonte Gaines, who transferred to George Mason in the offseason, found most of his playing time in SEC play stemmed from his minutes in the early season.
Tennessee has dialed the volume of three-point shots back a bit, only taking them when left wide open – which happened a lot on Tuesday evening. It’s a game Tennessee was expected to win handily, but the Vols exceeded their mission statement against the Blue Hose.
Grade: A