The 11th-ranked Tennessee basketball team looked to follow up its massive win against Kansas with continued success in the SEC. They would once again, however, struggle to find consistency and would lose embarrassingly against Ole Miss before rebounding with a win against Kentucky in Lexington.
Here’s how the Vols graded out.
Backcourt
After a win against Kansas in which everything seemed to go right for Tennessee, adversity reared its ugly head at Ole Miss.
Tennessee once again started Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson but both struggled to have any real impact on the game.
Springer had just two points, four assists and three rebounds in 31 minutes of play. He also went just one-for-seven from the field that night.
Johnson was able to finish with 11 points, four assists and four rebounds although his offensive production came too little too late as he made six of his eight free throws down the stretch to close the gap of the Ole Miss lead to 52-50 which the game would end at.
Vescovi wasn’t any better for Tennessee as he had just three points, three assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes of game time.
Against Kentucky, the Freshmen backcourt duo took over.
Springer had a career-high 23 points and five rebounds in 34 minutes of play.
Johnson also had a career-high in points with 27 along with four rebounds and three assists. Johnson went an impressive nine-of-11 from the free-throw line and helped get Kentucky in foul trouble to help secure an 82-71 Tennessee win.
The play of Springer and Johnson has transcended any performance they have had so far this season. If they can continue to play with the same aggressiveness for the remainder of the season, the duo will be a scary sight for any team.
Grade: B-
Frontcourt
The story of the season for Tennessee has been the inconsistency of the frontcourt duo of John Fulkerson and Yves Pons. Against Ole Miss and Kentucky, the story had another chapter written.
Against Ole Miss, the duo struggled to assert their dominance.
Pons had 13 points and four rebounds in 28 minutes of play but struggled to make any headway in the paint against Romello White.
Fulkerson would find even less success as he would score just eight points and grab four rebounds. He also struggled defensively as White was able to score 14 points and grab six rebounds in his 33 minutes of play.
The Kentucky game would be much worse for the duo.
Fulkerson played just 10 minutes and grabbed three rebounds without scoring any points. He sat most of the game due to foul trouble and was unable to make an impact on the game.
Pons had just six points and five rebounds in 32 minutes of play and wasn’t able to play his normal game as he had to guard the paint in Fulkerson’s absence.
The continued inconsistency of this duo will be the eventual downfall of the team if they can’t figure out how to maintain solid minutes with each other on the court.
Grade: C-
Offense
It was once again the tale of two games on offense for Tennessee this week.
Tennessee had a solid first half of basketball against Ole Miss but in the second half, Tennessee imploded. Tennessee shot 25% from the field in the second half and just 28% from behind the three-point line.
The Vols had 16 turnovers against Ole Miss, most of which came in the second half and propelled the Rebels to a 52-50 victory.
The Kentucky game was all about the productivity of Springer and Johnson. The duo combined for 50 points and helped the Vols shoot 47% from the field and made all of the team’s 13 free throws out of 15 attempts.
Tennessee did a better job of protecting the ball, only having 11 turnovers against the Wildcats.
Springer and Johnson finally tapped into the one part of their offense they hadn’t yet this season, they drove the ball relentlessly. They can put the team on their back when they play offense this aggressively.
Grades: B-
Defense
Tennessee’s defense was not the problem with the issues it had this week.
Against Ole Miss, Tennessee held the Rebels to just 39% shooting from the field and 25% from behind the three-point line. Devontae Shuler led the Rebels with 15 points but a large amount of his and his team's success came from a Tennessee turnover that led to easy transition buckets.
Ole Miss was able to out rebound Tennessee 37-30 and grabbed important rebounds down the stretch to put the game away.
Tennessee for the most part locked down the Wildcats, they held Kentucky to 38% shooting from the field and 23% shooting from behind the three-point line. Kentucky was able to get a plethora of points from the free-throw line as they went 17-for-19 on Saturday night.
Keion Brooks was able to score 23 points but Josiah Jordan James kept him scoreless in the final 10 minutes to help Tennessee close out the 82-71 win.
Grade: B+
Bench
Off the bench, James was the only player to help the Vols against Ole Miss.
James had 10 points and six rebounds but most of his offensive production fell off a cliff in the second half.
Victor Bailey would score just three points while Olivier Nkamhoua would play just eight minutes and pick up one foul after being on the wrong side of a posterizing dunk.
Due to foul trouble against Kentucky, Tennessee would have to go to its bench early.
James would play a massive role as he scored 10 points along with grabbing 10 rebounds and shutting down Brooks in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Bailey was able to score nine points on 50% shooting from the field while also grabbing four rebounds.
Nkamhoua would be the first player off the bench after Fulkerson picked up two quick fouls but he would also pick up two quick fouls in 30 seconds on the court and would find himself right back on the bench.
E.J. Anosike and Uros Plavsic would both get unexpected amounts of playing time and we’re able to be serviceable and battled with Kentucky on the boards to help keep Tennessee in striking distance.
Grade: B
Coaching
Tennessee produced one of its most abysmal performances of the season in the second half against Ole Miss.
Rick Barnes challenged his team's toughness after the game and the message seemed to hit home as they produced their grittiest win of the season on the road in Lexington.
We’ll hold off on saying Tennessee finally flipped the switch in the second half of this week but its performance against Kentucky is something it can build off of.
Grade: B+
Overall
Inconsistency continues to be the name of the game for Tennessee this season.
Tennessee still needs to find production from its frontcourt duo of Pons and Fulkerson, however, the play of Springer and Johnson in the Kentucky game is bound to bring some confidence to the Vols.
Until it starts getting production from other players, Tennessee has gotten to the point where its offense should run through Springer and Johnson.
Tennessee will look to start an SEC winning streak when Georgia comes to Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff on ESPN2.
Grade: B