The ninth-ranked Tennessee basketball team opened up SEC play last week, earning an impressive 20-point win at No. 12 Missouri before dropping its conference home opener against Alabama.
Here’s how the Vols graded out.
Backcourt
As was the case with the whole team, life got harder for Tennessee’s backcourt as they began SEC play. Tennessee’s starting guards were efficient and dialed in against Missouri before struggling while forced to carry more offensive burden against the Crimson Tide.
Santiago Vescovi and Victor Bailey Jr. combined for 24 points on just 13 shots at Missouri with Vescovi scoring a game high 15 points on three-of-four shooting from beyond the arc.
Vescovi, Bailey and particular Josiah Jordan James were excellent on the defensive end slowing down the Tigers’ guards.
While Vescovi and Bailey combined for 29 points against the Crimson Tide, it took them 29 shots to do it as both players struggled against Alabama, especially from three-point range where the Vols’ two best shooters went a combined three-of-13.
Vescovi and Bailey were forced to take on a bigger offensive role against Alabama with the frontcourt struggling offensively and Jaden Springer exiting the game with an ankle sprain. The two southpaws weren’t up to the task against Alabama.
James was once again quiet offensively against Alabama. The sophomore scored just two points in both games, especially struggling with 17% shooting against the Crimson Tide.
The sophomore from Charleston continued to fill up the rest of the stat sheet recording 11 rebounds, five assists, five steals and three blocks. Still, the Vols will need more from James on the offensive end, especially if Springer's ankle injury forces him to miss more time.
Grade: B-
Frontcourt
After a slow start to his senior season, Yves Pons broke out in the SEC opener against Missouri. Pons scored 13 points while grabbing six rebounds, but it was on the defensive end where he was simply spectacular.
Pons blocked four Tiger shots while recording a pair of steals and affecting nearly every shot at the basket while he was in.
Despite playing just 21 minutes due to foul trouble, Pons’ defensive production remained fantastic against Alabama. The France native blocked five shots, all in a 5:15 stretch, while trying to help the Vols rally back in the second half.
Pons offensive play dropped off against the Crimson Tide, scoring just six points on one-of-six shooting.
Tennessee’s second senior forward, John Fulkerson, played solid against a tough matchup, Jeremiah Tillmon. The Kingsport native scored 11 points while grabbing six rebounds in the win.
However, Fulkerson struggled against Alabama, especially at the free throw line where he shot three-of-eight. Rick Barnes was so displeased with Fulkerson that he left the southpaw on the bench in the game’s final minutes.
Grade: B-
Offense
Tennessee’s offense came out firing against Missouri, helping Tennessee jump out to a 21-4 lead in the game’s opening minutes. The Vols continued to roll against Missouri, shooting 51% from the field and 71% from the three-point range.
Despite the strong shooting, Tennessee still had some offensive struggles on the way to scoring 73 points. Tennessee had a season high 14 turnovers while shooting a putrid 58% from the charity stripe.
The poor free throw shooting continued into the matchup with Alabama with the Vols going 17-of-26 at the line, including a pair of misses on the front end of the bonus.
Tennessee’s shooting from the field wasn’t able to pick up the free throw shooting against Alabama with the Vols struggling offensively. The Vols shot just 32% from the field and 19% from three-point range in the 71-63 loss.
Grade: C+
Defense
Tennessee’s defense showed why it's one of the nation’s best against Missouri, suffocating a top 15 Tigers team on their home floor. The Vols forced 21 turnovers while holding Missouri to 36% shooting from the floor and 19% from three-point range.
Missouri reached just 53 points in the loss, even with 18 made free throws and Tennessee emptying its bench in the game’s final minutes.
Alabama’s high flying offense had more success against Tennessee than anyone else so far this season. The Crimson Tide were the first team to reach 70 points against Tennessee this season, thanks in large part to 10-of-20 three-point shooting.
The Crimson Tide handled Tennessee’s ball pressure well, turning it over just 12 times while they were able to take advantage of ball screen switches, attacking the basket hard and capitalized on 13 offensive rebounds.
Grade: B+
Bench
Tennessee got strong minutes from its bench this week, especially in the Missouri game.
Before getting injured in the first half against Alabama, Jaden Springer was fantastic in his SEC debut, recording 13 points, four rebounds and three steals against the Tigers. Despite coming off the bench, Springer is the Vols’ best guard at creating his own shot and scoring in the halfcourt.
After a solid six point performance against Missouri, Keon Johnson tried to pick up for some og Springer’s lost production against the Tide. The freshman from Bell Buckle, Tennessee was solid, recording 12 points and eight rebounds in the loss, though it took him 12 shots to do so.
E.J. Anosike was average on the week, playing solid against Missouri before seeing limited matchup time against Alabama due to it being a bad matchup. Olivier Nkamhoua also struggled to recreate his strong play from last week, earning just eight minutes in the first week of SEC play.
Grade: B+
Coaching
Rick Barnes had his guys ready to roll in Columbia, helping gain a resume building win. The Vols didn’t play without energy, nor did Barnes get out coached, in the loss to Alabama.
Poor shooting and poor performances from key players (on top of Springer’s injury) cost Tennessee more against the Crimson Tide than any coaching problems.
Barnes having the Vols switch all ball screens hurt them against Alabama, especially quick twitch guard Jahvon Quinerly and when the Vols had back up post players in.
Grade: B-
Overall
It was a true hot-and-cold week for Tennessee with the Vols earning what might end up as their best win of the season at Missouri.
Things flipped against Alabama with UT losing its first game of the season to a 10-point underdog. The Crimson Tide have a solid team and a good chance to make the NCAA Tournament, but it definitely wasn’t one of the Vols’ finer performances.
Tennessee will look to learn from its first loss of the season as they host Arkansas and travel to Texas A&M this week.
Grade: B