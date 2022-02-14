Tennessee picked up a pair of wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt to even out one of its better weeks of the season to date.
The Vols are 18-6 and have won seven straight SEC games with a date against Kentucky on the horizon this Tuesday.
Here’s how the Vols graded out following a successful week of basketball on Rocky Top.
Frontcourt
It goes without saying that the loss of Olivier Nkamhoua signaled some changes around the way head coach Rick Barnes approaches a rotation.
The new norm has not favored the frontcourt. Instead, Tennessee saw success behind a four-guard lineup to carry the team offensively with the frontcourt’s best offensive weapon now out for the season.
Even with the odds stacked against them, the rag-tag group of players Barnes has plugged into the four spot on the court have held their own. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who earned the start in both games this past week, scored the first points for the Vols in both matches.
From there, the former five-star recruit tapered off in production. Another freshman, 7-foot center Jonas Aidoo, saw similar minutes on the court and came up big with a couple key defensive possessions in the early going. While both showed promise, it’s clear neither are ready for Nkamhoua-level minutes — not yet.
John Fulkerson played a small role in Wednesday’s win over Mississippi State but reverted back to his old ways against in-state rival Vanderbilt, dropping 12 points and grabbing six rebounds.
Given the circumstances, it could have been a much worse week for Tennessee’s big men.
Grade: C+
Backcourt
Tennessee’s point guard duo of Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler continue to deliver when it matters most. They combined for 29 points in the win over the Bulldogs and followed it up with a combined 22 points against the Commodores.
What’s really impressive is their ability to completely take over a game for a few minutes at a time. Chandler’s back-to-back-to-back baskets in the final minutes against Vanderbilt all but sealed the deal for the Big Orange, pushing their lead to 10 with under four minutes to go.
Defensively, the two have really shined. Both Chandler and Zeigler rank within the top 25 in steal percentage — likelihood of nabbing a steal per possession — in the country. Four of Tennessee’s guards rank within the top 150 in the nation per this metric, including Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James.
It’s James who has really taken his game to another level. The junior guard is averaging 16 points in his last four games and dropped 18 and 14 points this past week. James is very quickly becoming the centerpiece of a team gathering up to make a run in March.
Grade: A
Offense
It was perhaps Tennessee’s best offensive week of the season against two strong SEC defenses. As stated earlier, Tennessee’s best offense stems from four-guard lineups and has been out and running since being let of the leash.
52 of Tennessee’s 73 points against Vanderbilt were scored by a guard. Similarly, 58 of Tennessee’s 72 points scored against Mississippi State also came from a guard.
The offense has been firing on all cylinders in every game since losing to Kentucky, barring a rock fight against Texas in Austin at the end of January.
Time will tell if the lineup of Chandler, Zeigler, Vescovi, James and Uros Plavsic, or some variation thereof, will be able to contend with Kentucky, Auburn and Arkansas as the season draws to a close.
Grade: A-
Defense
The limitation of a four-guard lineup has always been defensive efficacy, but the Vols have been able to handle the likes of Vanderbilt and Mississippi State since being down a man.
As always, time will tell if the Vols will have the presence down low to contend with Oscar Tshiebwe, Walker Kessler or even non-conference opponents once the NCAA Tournament kicks off in mid-March.
Regardless, Plavsic and the freshman duo of Huntley-Hatfield and Aidoo have made strides since the beginning of the season. Barnes has said Aidoo is one of the best shot-blockers on the team a — thought that was proven when the former four-star freshman tallied a blocked shot against Mississippi State and another that was later called a goaltend against Vanderbilt. The intangibles are there, it’s just a matter of putting all the pieces together.
The defensive identity of this team was on full display this past week — quick hands, help defense often and look for a steal. In total, the Vols had 18 steals against the Commodores and Bulldogs.
Grade: B+