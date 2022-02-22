Tennessee split a pair of matchups against Kentucky and Arkansas this past weekend, falling to No. 17 in the AP poll and 19-7 (10-4 SEC) on the season.
Here’s how the Vols graded out.
Frontcourt
Individual performances led the way for Tennessee basketball’s frontcourt this past week. John Fulkerson was back to his old self against the Wildcats with a 14-point, 8 rebound performance.
Aidoo wasn’t far behind. The freshman center scored 5 points and collected 7 rebounds over perhaps the best rebounder in the nation, Oscar Tshiebwe. Aidoo also tallied 3 blocks in 18 minutes of play.
That’s about where the solid performances start and end, though. Uros Plavsic had a forgettable weekend against Tshiebwe and Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams, scoring just 2 points with 8 rebounds across both games.
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield started both games yet failed to log 10 minutes either time. The former five-star recruit scored just 1 point with 6 rebounds in 18 minutes of play.
Grade: C-
Backcourt
Barnes said the backcourt had to carry the Vols Saturday night against Arkansas, and as stated above, he wasn’t far off. The high-scoring group had trouble staying out of foul trouble which essentially tied their hands behind their back.
12 of the Vols’ 15 turnovers against the Razorbacks came from guards.
It was a tale of two games for these guards, who played perhaps their best game as a collective against the Wildcats on Tuesday night. Three guards scored in double digits and combined for more steals than turnovers against one of the better defensive teams in the nation.
Kennedy Chandler is the only Vol to carry his production through both games this past weekend. He dropped 17 points with 5 rebounds and 6 assists before exploding for 9 points in the first half against Arkansas.
That’s where that foul trouble really hurt the Vols. Chandler picked up his third foul with just two seconds remaining in the first half, keeping him out of the beginning stages of the second.
Grade: B-
Offense
An issue with Tennessee all season has been the discrepancy between performances at home and on the road. The Vols are 14-0 at Thompson-Boling Arena and 4-5 in true road environments.
That ideology was on full display across these two contests. The Vols looked like a team that could go on a deep run in March on Tuesday before looking like a first-round exit against the Razorbacks. That has almost exclusively been attributed to Tennessee’s ability to score.
The Vols were able to score at will mostly based off the number of assists. The ball movement against the Wildcats was superb — with 17 assists as opposed to just five against Arkansas.
That ball movement, as noted above, was entirely absent against Arkansas. The Razorbacks wouldn’t let anybody by them and suffocated a Tennessee offense, noted by the second worst outing from the field this season behind an early December matchup against Texas Tech — the Vols shot just 16-for-59 from the field Saturday evening. The grade on offense for Tuesday is an A, followed by an F on Saturday.
Grade: C
Defense
The No. 4 defense in the nation per Kenpom resides in Knoxville. One constant this season for Tennessee has been its ability to make every shot difficult, and that was on full display against two top teams in the SEC.
Kentucky was unable to score effectively past the first five minutes on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead before being shut down in the midst of a 17-1 run, and by that point, the game was all but over with. One thing is for certain, Tennessee is almost never out of any game with the unit defending the basket. That is, perhaps, why Tennessee has hung around in low-scoring affairs this season.
Though it was ugly, that’s just what happened Saturday evening. The Vols were within 5 points of the Razorbacks throughout, leaning on steals and contested shots to keep Arkansas’ field goal percentage down and turnovers up. The Razorbacks had 10 turnovers of their own.
Grade: A