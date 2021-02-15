Coming off of Tennessee’s come-from-behind win at Kentucky, there was a clear change in strategy from the Vols’ basketball team as they turned things over to their freshmen backcourt. The results were mixed with Tennessee earning a home win over Georgia before falling in Baton Rouge.
The Vols went small on the week, playing four guards frequently. Tennessee defeated Georgia with John Fulkerson being the only Vol forward to play 10 or more minutes. Tennessee faltered against LSU, losing its third straight to the Tigers.
Here’s how the Vols graded out.
Backcourt
Tennessee’s backcourt was expanded this week with Josiah Jordan James starting at the four in both games, filling in for an injured Yves Pons against Georgia and a struggling John Fulkerson against LSU.
While James started at the four, he is still a guard and will be judged in this section as long as he stays in the starting lineup. Like most of Tennessee’s backcourt, James was fantastic against Georgia.
In fact, James recorded a career high 18 points in the win while adding six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.
James wasn’t the only guard to have a career game against the Bulldogs as freshman Jaden Springer set a career scoring high for the second straight game, tallying 30 points in the win. Springer was simply fantastic against Georgia, shooting nine-of-11 from the field and nine-of-12 from the free throw line. His one flaw was his five turnovers.
Turnovers were a problem in the win over Georgia, with the Vols allowing Georgia to cut its once 23-point lead down to an eight point victory due to sloppy play and poor defense.
Point guard Santiago Vescovi was a major culprit, tying Springer with a team high five turnovers. The Uruguayan native’s shot was falling though as he tallied 19 points in the win.
Coming off a career high 27 points against Kentucky, Keon Johnson tallied 11 points in each of Tennessee’s games this week. Johnson did it on 11 shots against the Bulldogs and an inefficient 14 shots at LSU.
Against LSU, Springer was the only guard to turn in a particularly strong game. The freshman from Charlotte tallied 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
James scored nine points and Vescovi tallied 13 points, each doing so on nine shots.
That was a common theme for Tennessee’s guards Saturday, while their stats appear solid, a lot of that is due to the offense now running through them, especially the three former five stars (Springer, Johnson, James).
While they certainly need more help from a struggling front court, a combined 54 points on 17-of-46 shooting isn’t going to cut it against strong offensive teams like LSU.
Grade: B+
Frontcourt
Tennessee saw two different starters in the front court this week with limited production from each.
Against Georgia, John Fulkerson started at the five, playing a limited role in Tennessee’s offense. The senior from Kingsport scored four points on two-of-three shooting. Still, the lefty did other things well, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out four assists.
Yves Pons returned to the starting lineup after missing the Georgia game with a knee injury. Pons replaced Fulkerson in the starting lineup but struggled in the Bayou.
With his knee appearing to be still bothering him, Pons scored just three points while grabbing four rebounds and blocking one shot.
Tennessee doesn’t need Fulkerson and Pons to lead the offense the way they did a season ago, but the Vols desperately need more production from the senior duo if it wants to make a run in March.
Grade: D+
Offense
Tennessee’s offense built off the momentum it had in the second half of the Kentucky game against Georgia. The Vols followed its guards and got out quick playing in transition. Tennessee scored 22 fast break points and turned 18 Bulldog turnovers into 18 points.
Tennessee shot the ball well against the Bulldogs tallying a 52/42/86 shooting split while scoring 80 plus points for the fourth time since the start of SEC play.
As previously mentioned, the Vols one major offensive issue against Georgia was its 17 turnovers.
Tennessee cut down on turnovers against LSU but did little else well on offense. The Vols tallied just 65 points making only 35% of their field goals.
Tennessee’s offense changed its identity a bit this week, leaning much harder on its backcourt. In fact the Vols’ backcourt accounted for 98 of Tennessee’s 114 shots on the week.
Grade: B-
Defense
Tennessee’s defense entered the week as KenPom’s best, but after giving up 81 points to Georgia and 78 points to LSU, the Vols fell to No. 3.
Tennessee was fantastic in the first half against Georgia, despite being without Pons, its best defender. The Vols limited everything that Georgia wanted to do, holding the Bulldogs to 26 points in the first half.
However, Tennessee’s defense lapsed in the second half giving up 55 points on 18-of-33 shooting. Georgia was benefited by shooting 21 second half free throws, but the defensive drop off was a bad sign for the Vols’ defense.
Saturday, Tennessee ran into one of the nation’s best offenses in LSU. The Vols did little to slow LSU down with the Tigers scoring 1.182 points per possession on 52% shooting from the field and 17-of-18 shooting from the charity stripe.
LSU’s star loaded backcourt killed Tennessee, with Javonte Smart scoring a game high 25 points and freshman Cameron Thomas adding 17 points.
Grade: C
Bench
Tennessee’s bench was short against Georgia due to Pons’ injury and the Bulldogs lack of height.
Victor Bailey Jr. led the Vols in scoring off the bench with seven points but wasn’t productive shooting two-of-10 from the field.
Davonte Gaines only played two minutes and didn’t record a point, rebound or assist but was fantastic on the defensive end, recording a pair of steals. Gaines would once again earn minutes against LSU, recording a point and rebound in a minute of action.
E.J. Anosike and Olivier Nkamhoua gave Tennessee very little on the week, combining for four points and four rebounds. Anosike was particularly ineffective, recording just one rebound in 11 minutes of action.
Coming off the bench against LSU didn’t help fix Fulkerson’s slump as the southpaw struggled in the Bayou, tallying just four points and five rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench.
Grade: C
Coaching
Rick Barnes and his staff have made the decision to roll with the freshman guards and lean on them offensively. There are going to be some growing pains when that happens and Saturday in Baton Rouge was an example.
However, when you wait as long as Barnes did to make a change, you can’t have too many setbacks or games with growing pains.
Barnes made it clear that they need more from Fulkersona and Pons after Saturday’s loss, but that has been a common theme this season. The question is — will he be able to get through to them?
That and the inability to create solid interior depth has been a downfall of this team and that falls on Barnes. Still there’s time to right the ship (at least with Fulkerson and Pons). Let’s see if Barnes can do it in the final stretch of the regular season.
Grade: B-
Overall
It wasn’t a disastrous week for Tennessee. The Vols picked up a win before losing on the road to a strong LSU team. Still, there’s disappointment from Tennessee’s inability to be competitive at LSU.
The Vols are now 2-3 against projected NCAA Tournament teams since their blowout win at Missouri to open SEC play. Saturday gave them a chance to earn another and to jump into the second place spot in the conference but Tennessee missed an opportunity that it won’t have until it makes up its game with Florida.
Grade: C+