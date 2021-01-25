The 18th-ranked Tennessee basketball team looked to start an SEC winning streak after its dominant win against Vanderbilt. They didn’t find success however, as the win was followed up by two comprehensive defeats to Florida and Missouri.
Here’s how the Vols graded out.
Backcourt
After a win against Vanderbilt in which Tennessee rolled in most facets of its game, the game against Florida was the complete opposite for the backcourt.
Tennessee was without Jaden Springer in their game against the Gators, and without his ability to find his teammates and drive to the basket, it caused the team to fall into a tailspin
Keon Johnson filled in for Springer in the starting five, but he was unable to match what Springer brings to the table.
Johnson had just eight points, two rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes of play. Johnson was also plagued with turnovers, like most of the team, and had three against the Gators.
Josiah-Jordan James had just five points in 31 minutes but was able to grab five rebounds and add in two blocks.
The starting backcourt shot just 19% from the floor against the Gators, which is the worst percentage they’ve shot on this year as a group.
Against Missouri, James had 12 points and five rebounds but still struggled to shoot the ball along with Santiago Vescovi who scored just three points in 38 minutes — largely due to a hip injury he’s been nursing.
The biggest story of the Missouri game was the backcourt's inability to guard the Tigers. Xavier Pinson went for 27 points on 10-14 shooting from the field while Dru Smith also had 18 points for the Tigers.
Pinson is the first player to score 20 points or more on the Vols this year.
Tennessee’s skid will continue if they can’t figure out how to deal with the loss of Springer until he is healthy enough to return.
Grade: C
Frontcourt
The problems of the backcourt were not given any reprieve by the frontcourt against Florida or Missouri who also got exposed for poor play.
Against Florida, John Fulkerson and Yves Pons struggled to find any semblance of their game.
Fulkerson had 15 points in 28 minutes and grabbed four rebounds but also had three turnovers, which added to a plethora of offensive problems and sloppiness from the Vols.
Pons was only able to score five points in 26 minutes but was able to grab four rebounds.
Against Missouri, Pons had 20 points and five rebounds while Fulkerson had just seven points and six rebounds, along with a team-leading five turnovers.
Over the past two games, the duo has shown an inability to be productive in the paint against teams that have true, physical post presences.
Grades: B-
Offense
Tennessee’s offense struggled mightily in SEC play this week.
Tennessee had its worst offensive game of the season against Florida. The Vols shot just 29% from the field and 16% from behind the three-point line. The worst stat of all might’ve been the team’s inability to make free throws. They shot just 48% from the free-throw line against the Gators.
The Vols also had 18 turnovers against Florida which gave them no ability to create consistent offensive pressure.
Against Missouri, the Vols were better offensively, shooting 43% from the field and 40% from behind the three-point line. They improved to 61.9% from the free-throw line.
Tennessee still struggled with turnovers, as they once again turned the ball over 18 times and struggled to get the ball into the paint against Jeremiah Tillman and Missouri.
The Vols will need to find a way to drive the ball to the basket more against future opponents and not just focus on the outside and midrange shots that they sometimes settle for.
Grades: C+
Defense
Tennessee can usually hang its hat on defense but this week it might’ve been the team's kryptonite.
A rundown and shorthanded Florida team were able to thrive against the Vols. Florida shot 49% from the field and 31% from three point range which helped them score 75 points against an otherwise usually stingy Tennessee defense.
Florida was also able to dominate Tennessee in rebounding which helped the Gators get 13 second-chance points.
Missouri presented a different problem for Tennessee as Pinson scored 27 points against the Vols, with his ability to cut through the defense something that Tennessee hasn’t struggled with for most of the year.
It can not be overstated how much Tennessee misses Springer. His absence reared its ugly head in the team's defense. Springer is one of the Vols best on-ball defenders and his athleticism makes him a matchup nightmare for anyone.
Grade: C
Bench
The bench for Tennessee has struggled to produce all season and this week was no different.
Against Florida, Victor Bailey had just four points in 23 minutes along with five turnovers on 1-of-12 shooting from the field.
E.J. Anosike and Davonte Gaines brought some hustle to the court as they had four and five rebounds respectively, but Anosike had just two points and Gaines had three.
Olivier Nkamhoua had three rebounds and zero points in seven minutes of play.
Bailey was able to produce better results against Missouri, scoring 12 points on four of seven shooting and had two steals.
The only other bench player to grab real minutes was Gaines who scored just two points in eight minutes but was able to make some pivotal hustle plays that energized his teammates and kept Tennessee in the game during his time on the court.
Tennessee has to find some big man depth if they want to be successful down the stretch because the minutes and play they're getting right now won't cut it against top tier opponents.
Grade: C-
Coaching
Tennessee is struggling with health issues at the moment and that plays a big part in its current struggles.
One thing that is becoming a serious problem for Tennessee is its lack of size and depth in the post which directly falls back to Rick Barnes.
Barnes can coach his guys up and right the ship that is slowly taking on water, but it’ll take some serious work to patch up some of the holes in this team's game.
Grade: B
Overall
This has been the worst week Tennessee has had all season, but they still have the chance to win against Mississippi State.
Tennessee has some serious flaws and injuries that are holding it back right now, however, with time and the amount of talent this team has, they’re bound to improve and correct the deficiencies they have.
The Vols will need to get back to team basketball to help make up for their missing pieces.
Tennessee will hope to have a healthy Springer and a full-speed Vescovi when Mississippi State comes to town on Tuesday night.
Grade: C