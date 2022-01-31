Week 11 of Tennessee basketball featured a pair of comeback bids in the final minutes of the second half – one that fell short against Texas and one that earned a win over a Florida squad missing its best player.
It was a step in the right direction followed by an immediate step backwards for the Vols. Tennessee sits at 14-6 and improved to 5-3 in SEC play with just 10 games remaining in the regular season.
Here’s how Tennessee graded out in Week 11.
Backcourt
The backcourt has carried Tennessee at times this season.
Week 11, especially against Florida, that was true once again. On top of a fantastic defensive effort from Zakai Zeigler and Kennedy Chandler, the backcourt combined for 54 of Tennessee’s 71 points in a winning effort against the Gators.
That’s not even including Josiah-Jordan James’ 9 points. James played much of Wednesday evening’s game at the three and four spots on the floor.
It was much of the same production against the Longhorns for the backcourt, which scored 36 of Tennessee’s 51 points including the 11 points scored by James.
Zeigler and James spearheaded a second half comeback against the Longhorns that fell just one basket short of striking paydirt. The unit combined for 16 turnovers across both games played.
Grade: A-
Frontcourt
It wasn’t a great week for Tennessee’s frontcourt.
After taking a massive step forward in his newfound starting role against Vanderbilt and later against No. 13 LSU last week, Uros Plavsic struggled against the Gators and Longhorns. The junior big man combined for just 4 points across 21 minutes of play across both games.
The frontcourt also combined to shoot 8-of-15 free throws across both games, including a few missed opportunities on the front end of the bonus against the Longhorns.
Olivier Nkamhoua and John Fulkerson were able to find enough success to contribute on the offensive end, with Fulkerson scoring 11 and Nkamhoua combining for 15 on the week. Huntley-Hatfield did not score after a promising performance against Kentucky a few weeks ago.
Rebounding saved the grade for the frontcourt this week. The Vols outrebounded both opponents, thanks in large part to Nkamhoua and James at the three/four against Florida. Tennessee outrebounded Florida 34-24 before doing the same to Texas, 32-29.
Grade: C
Offense
Florida was unable to stop Tennessee without their star player, Colin Castleton. The Michigan transfer anchored the Gators in the middle as the leading rebounder and shot blocker on the team.
And that showed Wednesday evening. The Vols were able to score with ease, especially in the second half when backup center Jason Jitoboh left the game with an eye injury.
Tennessee’s 78 points versus the Gators were its second most points scored in SEC play, behind a fast-paced game in Rupp Arena against Kentucky where the Vols scored 79 points in a 28-point loss.
It was a different story for the first 35 minutes against Texas. The Vols scored only 35 points until the final 5:20 of the game, shooting just under 30% from the field in that stretch.
That’s when the offense came alive, sparked by a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers by Josiah-Jordan James. Zakai Zeigler joined in as well, scoring 7 of his team-high 12 points to bring Tennessee all the way back to tie the game with just over one minute remaining in the game.
The woes of the first half kept Tennessee from its fourth straight win, though. The Vols finished the game having shot 35% from the field and 5-of-18 from range.
Grade: C
Defense
The Vols couldn’t get it done offensively against the Longhorns, but shined in both games on the defensive end. Tennessee still holds a top-5 defensive efficiency rating per Kenpom’s predictive metrics.
Perhaps it was more due to the shock factor of Tennessee finding an offensive rhythm late, but the Vols held the Longhorns without a bucket in the final five minutes of game-time Saturday night. The Vols also turned the Longhorns and Gators over a combined 31 times in week 11.
Kennedy Chandler was awarded for his defensive prowess this week by being named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List alongside 15 other players. Chandler was one of three true freshman included on the list.
He and Zeigler are two of the best guards in the nation at forcing turnovers, ranking within the top-30 in steal percentage across the nation. Santiago Vescovi sits at No. 80 on that list.
The Vols in general boast one of the best defenses in the country at turning the ball over, doing so on 25% of possessions.
Tennessee held Texas to its second lowest final score this season, behind a 51-point performance the Longhorns put up against Oklahoma State in early January.
Grade: A