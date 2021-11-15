Tennessee basketball struggled out of the gate against UT Martin to start the season, but has since played three straight periods of really solid basketball.
The Vols blitzed East Tennessee Sunday evening to improve to 2-0 on the season, downing a decent Buccaneers squad, 94-62.
Here’s how Tennessee graded out against former Vols assistant coach Desmond Oliver’s new unit.
Backcourt
Tennessee’s talented backcourt had another good showing in game two.
Freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler and senior guard Victor Bailey Jr. led the way for the group on offense, combining for 25 points and 8 assists. Bailey led the team in plus/minus with 32.
Chandler showed once more his nearly unparalleled ability to score from anywhere on the court, connecting on a circus layup in the first half and splashing two shots from deep in his second straight double digit scoring performance.
Junior guard Santiago Vescovi struggled from the field Sunday, shooting 3-11 for just 7 points and one three-pointer in 24 minutes. Defensively, Vescovi and freshman guard Zakai Zeigler were once again the Tennessee backcourt’s best defenders, nabbing 5 steals.
Auburn transfer Justin Powell was Tennessee’s most efficient scorer, dropping 11 points on 4-6 shooting in 17 minutes of play.
On the negative side, Tennessee guards turned the ball over 7 times, three of which came from Vescovi.
Perimeter defense held together better than it did against UT Martin, but there is still definitely room for improvement for when quicker offenses come to town.
Grade: B-
Frontcourt
After really struggling in the first half against UT Martin offensively and defensively, Olivier Nkamhoua came to his own Sunday afternoon against the Buccaneers. Nkamhoua was the best player on the court, scoring 23 points and grabbing 8 boards in just 24 minutes of play while committing zero fouls.
Super senior John Fulkerson made his return to the court to round out the starting frontcourt with Nkamhoua and junior do-it-all Josiah-Jordan James. The trio were lights out for Tennessee from start to finish in the paint or otherwise, combining for 38 points, 24 boards and six assists.
Fulkerson finished 4 points away from a double-double. Nkamhoua finished 2 rebounds away from the same achievement.
Some easy layups were missed between the trio, which is always concern — however, it is tough to find a legitimate issue from the Vols’ frontcourt otherwise.
Grade: A+
Offense
Something Tennessee fans will notice in the box score is a lack of a barrage from deep. ETSU allowed the Vols to work inside more than the Skyhawks of UT Martin did, allowing Tennessee to shoot a fair 46% from the field.
Tennessee still shot the ball well from downtown, draining 43% of all attempts for a final line of 10-23.
The biggest falter from Tennessee’s 32 point win over the Buccaneers were the avoidable missed layups, as mentioned earlier. The Vols went 15-33 from less than 5 feet, missing out on a couple of and-one opportunities in the process.
Quick guards such as Chandler and Ziegler were able to capitalize on the respect ETSU had to have for Tennessee shooters from deep, opening op driving lanes and post-up opportunities from Fulkerson and Nkamhoua, who couldn’t seem to miss in his best game as a Vol.
ETSU is not one of the better defenses the Vols will face this season, but a good performance is a good performance.
Grade: B+
Defense
Tennessee forced a lot of bad shots from the Buccaneers Sunday, holding Oliver’s squad to just 34% shooting on the afternoon. The Buccaneers like to take the open three, as shown by their first 8 shots which were all from deep.
Tennessee made shooting from downtown difficult though. ETSU shot 10-32 from three on the day.
The Vols forced 17 turnovers which produced 26 points on the offensive end, also adding 4 blocks.
ETSU averaged just .83 points per possession.
Grade: A
Coaching & overall
Nine Vols played 10 minutes Sunday, showing Barnes is still working on minutes distribution in the early going of the season.
The lineup of Chandler, Bailey, James, Nkamhoua and Fulkerson seemed to fare especially well, but there were multiple times Barnes had Zeigler and Chandler in the game at the same time to emphasize perimeter defense.
The breakout of Nkamhoua in this game is interesting. Barnes has always been able to develop players well and get the best out of their specific skillset, and it seemed Nkamhoua’s performance Sunday was long overdue.
Scoring 90+ in two straight games — no matter the opponent — is always impressive. The Vols seem to be rolling on the offensive end with Chandler running the show, but the true test starts Saturday against a stout Villanova squad in the Vols’ first early-season tournament.
Grade: A