Tennessee opened its 2020-21 campaign with a pair of nine-point wins over teams that’ll have a legit chance to make the NCAA Tournament in March. Defense led the way for the Vols as they shook off the offensive cobwebs after being shut down for two weeks prior to the start of the season.
Here’s how the Vols graded out against Colorado and Cincinnati.
Backcourt
Tennessee’s backcourt played well in the opening week with four of the Vols' five guards scoring between 14 and 18 points in the season’s opening week.
Santiago Vescovi picked up where he left off last March as the Vols' starting point guard, though those responsibilities have often been by committee the first two games. Vescovi totaled 18 points, eight assists and four turnovers in the pair of wins.
Vescovi’s defense was better in the opening week then it was last season, likely due to him being in better shape, but there’s still lots of room for improvement, especially if Vescovi wants to be on the court to close every game.
Victor Bailey Jr. made his Tennessee debut after sitting out last season after transferring from Oregon. Bailey showed why his teammates have raved about him over the past year, showing a quick, smooth shooting stroke.
Bailey totaled 15 points on the week with three made triples, helping provide another high level 3-point shooter, along with Vescovi, to help space the court. Bailey also impressed on the defensive end, something he wasn’t known for at Oregon. The junior helped lock down Colorado’s star McKinley Wright, holding him to just eight points.
Speaking of defense, that’s exactly what Josiah Jordan James brings to this team. The sophomore is quickly blooming into Tennessee’s do it all glue guy, averaging eight points, three assists, five rebounds and three steals.
With Tennessee sputtering in the second half against Cincinnati, James made plays on both sides of the ball to help steady the ship.
After a week, the biggest question is who can be a consistent lead scorer in the backcourt. We’ll tackle that more in the bench section.
Grade: A-
Frontcourt
Led by a pair of Wooden Award Watch List members John Fulkerson and Yves Pons, Tennessee’s front court had a bit of an underwhelming first week.
Fulkerson, expected to be Tennessee’s go to offensive option early in the season, struggled with foul trouble in the opener against Colorado. The fifth year senior tallied 11 points and three rebounds in 24 minutes.
The tall left hander bounced back against Cincinnati, totaling 15 points and 11 rebounds, but seven of those points came at the free throw line, often the beneficiary of the Vols being in the bonus.
While Tennessee will take the points wherever they can get them, Fulkerson didn’t show the offensive efficiency he did to end last season, shooting just 38% from the field through two games.
The story was somewhat similar for the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Yves Pons. Pons couldn’t throw it in the ocean against Colorado, shooting just one-of-nine from the field. The senior didn’t let his lack of offensive production tank his whole game, still grabbing 10 rebounds.
Pons played better offensively against Cincinnati, scoring eight points while grabbing four rebounds.
Grade: B-
Offense
It was an ugly first week of offense on the hardwood for Tennessee, but some of that is to be expected to start the year, especially coming off a two week shutdown due to COVID-19.
The Vols didn’t surpass the 40% shooting clip in either game this week, shooting 38% against Colorado and 31% against Cincinnati. The Vols also shot just a combined 29% from 3-point range as they try to find consistent 3-point shooters besides Vescovi and Bailey.
Tennessee turned the ball over 15 times in the opener to Colorado but cut it down to 11 against Cincinnati.
Part of Tennessee’s offensive problems were Colorado’s 2-3 defense and Cincinnati's 1-3-1. Rick Barnes said that Tennessee hadn’t prepared a ton for Colorado’s zone due to its lack of use and the shortened prep time for the Vols.
The silver lining for Tennessee’s offense in a week they averaged 60 points was that the Vols offense consistently got good shots, but just struggled to get them to drop.
Grade: C
Defense
Tennessee’s defense was elite in the first week of the season, showing why Barnes and his staff were so high on its potential this offseason.
Holding opponents to just 51.5 points per contest and 35% shooting from the field, Tennessee’s defense led the way for the Vols in the season’s first week.
The Vols have the depth and length to be a consistent high end defensive team and as Barnes told his team after the win over Cincinnati, “There’s nights that we don’t shoot it that we’ll have a chance to win if we play that defense without fouling.
Tennessee was able to force turnovers too, 23 against Colorado and 17 against Cincinnati.
Maybe even more impressive was Tennessee taking away the Buffs' and Bearcats’ best players, holding a pair of 20 point per game scorers to eight and six points.
Grade: A
Bench
Post depth was a question entering the year for Tennessee and remains one after the first week. Grad transfer E.J. Anosike did some good things, grabbing eight offensive rebounds.
Offensively, Anosike didn’t look great and it doesn’t seem like the Anosike post up should be featured much in Tennessee’s offense. The senior totaled just six points on one-of-eight shooting.
Olivier Nkamhoua earned the fourth big man minutes totaling 14 on the week. The sophomore did some good things, but clearly still has room to grow with his comfort level on the court, specifically on the offensive end
Vol fans got their first look of the highly touted freshmen duo of Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer this week. The duo totaled just a combined 22 minutes in the season opener as Johnson scored four points and Springer added six.
However, Barnes took the training wheels off against Cincinnati with both playing 20 plus minutes. The duo even helped carry Tennessee early off the bench, scoring eight of the Vols’ first 12 points against the Bearcats.
Johnson seemed to match what we knew about him. The projected lottery pick is a freak athlete and lockdown defender, but still has room to grow offensively (his 11 points on the week made him the only guard not to toal 15 points).
Springer’s ability to get good shots for himself was very impressive. While he’s not a finished product shooting, he hit two triples on the week while tallying 17 points.
Springer and Johnson are the players Tennessee will likely be looking to for backcourt scoring as the season progresses. If they develop like expected, I don’t know how long I’ll be writing about them in this section.
Grade: B+
Coaching
Given everything that Tennessee faced in the three weeks leading into its season opener, it’s hard not to be impressed by Rick Barnes and his staff.
Barnes relied on the veterans in the opener and then gave the keys to the talented freshmen in game two as the Vols added two resume wins over potential NCAA Tournament teams.
The only complaint against Barnes would be the Vols failure against the 2-3 zone Colorado threw at them, but a lot more of the blame falls on the execution then the coaching.
Grade: A
Overall
Finally getting the season started after a two week delay and five canceled games was a win within itself for Tennessee. Getting two quality wins makes it all the more impressive.
Without a doubt, Tennessee has a lot of improvement to do on the offensive side of the ball while also still needing to develop more interior depth.
This week was a good starting point for Tennessee though, and the Vols now have four games two and a half weeks to get ready for their SEC opener at No. 16 Missouri.
Grade: A-