Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes and freshman guard Zakai Zeigler met with members of the local media Tuesday to discuss the freshman's growth and their upcoming matchup with Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut, this weekend.
Here’s two takeaways from what they said.
Zeigler’s competitiveness
Coming in at just 5-foot-9, Zeigler has always had to fight hard to stand out above the rest. He has the natural abilities to do so, but there’s just very few guards that make it as his height. Barnes believes Zeigler developed his biggest strength – his competitiveness – as he worked to make up for his small frame.
“His biggest strength really and truly is he is one of the most competitive guys that we have had,” Barnes said. “He is going to fight you. He is going to go at it. I think he realizes where he is and with his size that he has to be like that. He embraces it.”
For Zeigler, that competitive spirit all stems from his desire to win first and foremost.
“I wouldn't say it's too much about my size, it's just me wanting to win,” Zeigler said. “If you're nervous, you're going to play nervous and the whole game will change, but if you play fearlessly no matter who is in front of you, you'll play how you really play.”
Now at Tennessee, the former three-star recruit has had to accept a different role. With guards Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi ahead of him on the depth chart, Zeigler has seen a reduced role from his days as a former prep standout. He is no longer the go-to player that he was at Our Saviour Lutheran School in Long Island, New York. But that role change hasn’t fazed him.
“That is a difference, but I only really care about winning, so it doesn't affect me,” Zeigler. “I'd rather win than score 40 and have a loss.”
Spotlight of facing Villanova
The last time the Vols played Villanova was the 2017-18 season in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas. That was Barnes’ third season at Tennessee, and it featured arguably his best roster, with Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield leading the way.
That team was picked to finish just 13th in the SEC but split the SEC Championship with Auburn – its first title in a decade – but early in the season, they suffered an instrumental loss to the eventual national champions Villanova on Thanksgiving Day.
The unranked Vols led No. 5 Villanova by as many as 15 points in the first half, but Villanova stormed all the way back in the second to complete the comeback. The Vols went just 1-for-8 from three-point range and committed 12 turnovers in the second half.
John Fulkerson – a redshirt freshman that season – is the only Vol from that team on the current roster, but the lessons are still applicable to everyone.
“What that tournament did for that group of guys, it taught them what it takes to truly play at the highest level, in terms of the kind of effort that goes into it on every possession,” Barnes said. “It's not going to be perfect, but you have to compete.”
Tennessee’s roster is now mostly composed of younger guys who haven’t played in a tournament of that caliber. With seven freshman on the roster, the Vols will find out a lot about their rotation playing two games against quality opponents in two days.
“We have some guys here that have been in some games like that,” Barnes said. “But the majority of this team hasn't. So we're going to find out a lot about ourselves this weekend.”
Barnes and the Vols welcome the notoriety that comes with playing a team like Villanova. They want to prove that Tennessee deserves to be in the same category as those elite programs.
“There is no question you want to be in this type of field with teams that have had great success over the years, for many, many years,” Barnes said. “We try to schedule it because we believe that we should be one of those schools that when people think of high-level basketball programs, that Tennessee is always in that mix.”
“We can show the whole country who we are and what we're about—that we're a national championship caliber team,” Zeigler said.