Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the local media over Zoom on Wednesday to discuss the Vols’ start to preseason practice.
Barnes talked about a plethora of subjects from the continuing schedule change, how COVID-19 has affected his team and Tennessee's depth at point guard.
Here are three takeaways.
Schedule still unresolved
Tennessee’s non-conference slate was nearly set before COVID-19 postponed the season by two weeks and added an unknown variable to the mix.
Barnes said they thought they’ve had the schedule set a couple times before something came up and forced a change. Barnes did provide some details about key non-conference games.
“As of right now, I do not think we’ll have any of the neutral site games,” Barnes said. “It really doesn’t make sense. The Gonzaga game is still on. Mark (Few) and I have talked and we want to get that game on, some way, somehow. The Wisconsin game, we tried, but we just haven’t been able to make it work with what they have to deal with with their league games.”
Memphis is included in the neutral site games that Barnes doesn’t believe will get played.
The loss of the Memphis, and specifically Wisconsin game, are blows to Tennessee’s strength of schedule. Luckily for Tennessee, the matchups for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was announced this morning, with the Vols set to host Kansas to Thompson-Boling Arena.
“We’re excited about getting to play Kansas again,” Barnes said. “We had a really good game out there with them a year ago. I guess my disappointment is they won’t get to experience the full Thompson-Boling Arena experience where we sell it out.”
Barnes had previously indicated a desire to play games in some sort of bubble during December when in-person classes would not be going on. Barnes indicated that it’s still his plan though nothing is set in stone.
When it comes to the SEC slate, games have been moved up a week, but Barnes believes the schedule should look the same as any other year, including two games a week.
Vols dealing with COVID-19 protocols
On the football field, players missing practice and game time due to contact tracing and COVID-19 protocols has been a major issue.
Barnes shared that the football team wasn’t the only one struggling with players missing practice time.
“We’ve been slowed down,” Barnes said. “There’s no doubt. We’ve had periods where we’ve had to stop. I think it’s been twice, where we haven’t been able to do things. We actually backed up our season, we didn’t start like everybody on the 15th, we backed it up two days to get more guys out there with us. … Are we behind a little bit? Yes, but I think it’s the norm.”
The season being pushed back two weeks with practice starting at its usual date should help ease some of the concerns of being ready to play by the start date. The number of games played in basketball also helps make this less of a concern.
Barnes indicated that he doesn’t think that COVID-19 or guys missing time has affected the team chemistry, noting that he believes everyone likes being around each other and complimenting the upperclassmen for taking a leadership approach in helping the newcomers grow within the team.
Depth at point guard
Tennessee’s lack of depth and true point guards was a major problem last season after Lamonte Turner’s season ended with shoulder surgery.
Freshmen Santiago Vescovi and Josiah Jordan-James were tasked with running Tennessee’s offense and struggled at times, as the Vols finished with the sixth most turnovers in the SEC. That ranking was particularly high considering the Vols pace of play.
Barnes feels better about that unit with Vescovi and James having more time in the system, though Barnes sounded more keen on playing James off the ball, and the additions of two freshmen and a transfer.
“We’ve been pleased but we’ve been slowed down a bit there,” Barnes said. “We think we have four or five guys that can play there and do the things we think we can get done in transition. We feel good about that spot. Santi (Vescovi) is still learning a lot of what he wasn't able to learn a year ago. Jaden (Springer) and Keon (Johnson) have proved they’re more than capable of learning it and playing it. Josiah (Jordan-James) understands it and V.J. Bailey has had to play it because of the contact tracing.”
Springer, Johnson and Bailey aren’t true point guards. Bailey played off the ball at Oregon before transferring to UT, and Springer and Johnson were both ranked as shooting guards, though Springer started at point guard in his senior season at IMG Academy.
The quantity of players that can play the point guard spot does provide Barnes options and different opportunities to tinker with lineups.
The depth could be particularly important this season with players being more susceptible to missing time with COVID-19 related illness or protocol.