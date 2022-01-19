Rick Barnes played with the idea of “Changing the vibe” of the Vols lineup after their blowout loss to Kentucky Saturday afternoon. Tennessee’s head coach hinted at altering the starting five and giving some more deserving players increased minutes.
Barnes did exactly that, starting forward Uros Plavsic over a struggling John Fulkerson in Tennessee’s in-state matchup with Vanderbilt, and it paid off in a major way.
Plavsic was one of three Vols that scored in double-figures as the No. 24 Vols downed Vanderbilt 68-60 in the final minute of the game Tuesday night at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville. With the Vols’ (12-5, 3-3 SEC) first SEC road win of the season, they extended their win streak over the Commodores to nine-consecutive wins and six-straight at Memorial.
“You know what, I told them I was as proud of them tonight with the way they showed the grit that we needed. It was a total team win,” Barnes said.
In his first start of the season, the junior Plavsic finished tied second on the Vols with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, along with 7 rebounds in 21 minutes. He played with his usual high-intensity that the Vols had been sorely lacking in their starting five.
The lack of energy was apparent in the Vols’ loss to Kentucky, but Plavsic was back in the middle things when Myles Stute shoved Santiago Vescovi after a play. Vescovi pushed Stute back, and Plavsic was quickly in the middle of the argument.
“I told our guys I want to see some enthusiasm,” Barnes said. “I want you guys to be excited for each other. I don’t want anyone out there worried about themselves. I want you to get lost with your teammates and I want you to look at each other and know you’re going to play for each other.”
Plavsic’s most impactful play of the night came when the Vols needed it most. Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 60-60 with 1:22 remaining. On Tennessee’s next possession, Plavsic grabbed an offensive rebound and threw a hook shot back up for the basket, giving Tennessee a lead it never relinquished.
“He’s been playing great, Kennedy Chandler said of Plavsic. “He just does the little things and he just gets everybody going. He gets the energy going.”
Zakai Zeigler made 4 free-throws in the final minute and Vescovi added two more as the Vols closed out the game on an 8-0 run.
“And obviously when it was a tie game, I thought Uros had a big-time play there, the rebound and stick back,” Barnes said. “Then we did a really nice job of making our free throws.”
Plavsic’s turnaround has been a long time coming. The Vols heavily recruited the 7-foot forward from Serbia when he went to Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, but he chose to attend Arizona State instead.
After redshirting his freshman year at Arizona State, Plavsic transferred to Tennessee, where he had to work his way up the ladder. He has always been a hard worker who’s not afraid to stick up for his teammates, but only recently has that translated to success on the court.
“It’s been really tough, but you’ve just got to wait for your moment, your opportunity,” Plavsic said. “If you are not happy with other people’s success, I don’t think you will ever be successful. If I see my teammates doing good on the floor, I’m going to support that and I’m definitely going to be happy for them no matter what kind of situations I’m in at the moment.”
Barnes credited Plavsic’s turnaround to him completely buying in to what the coaching staff has preached to him.
“A couple weeks ago you could just tell he finally said hey, I’m going to do exactly what this team needs,” Barnes said. “He does that. He’s got a great voice on the court. He talks. He’s a guy that can move the ball for us. But he’s waited for an opportunity and I thought he made the most of it.”
Vescovi recorded his seventh-consecutive game with 13+ points, as he led the Vols with 14 points on 3-of-5 shooting from three-point range. He picked up 7 rebounds and was 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. Freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler finished with 13 points as well.
Outside of starting Plavsic, Barnes’ rotation was different from what it has been over the past month. Fulkerson and freshman forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield were the first two men off the bench five minutes into the game, after Barnes promised Huntley-Hatfield more playing time following the loss to Kentucky. Backup guard Justin Powell had a larger impact as well, on 2-of-5 three-point shooting.
That complete team effort is what the Vols are looking for as they host LSU in a revenge game Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Tigers beat Tennessee 79-67 in Baton Rouge on Jan. 8.
“LSU, it’s payback,” Chandler said. “We lost to them on the road, and we want to beat them. It’s a revenge game. We know they’re going to be ready to play against us.”