Rick Barnes will return to Texas for the first time since he left seven years ago in the nightcap of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, with his No. 18 Vols set to face his former team Texas Saturday at 8 p.m. EST from the Frank Erwin Center.
Barnes spent 17 season as the head coach of Texas’ men’s basketball team, leading the Longhorns to 402 wins and 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Final Four appearance in 2003. Barnes’ tenure did not end with the same grace, as tensions between him and former Texas athletic director Steve Patterson led to his firing after the 2014-15 season.
It took Barnes no time at all to line up his next job. When Barnes left his final press conference after at Texas, Don Evans, the former Secretary of Commerce under President George W. Bush and a member of the Board of Regents at Texas, had a car waiting for him.
“Literally when I left that press conference, Don Evans drove me to the airport and I got on a plane and flew straight here,” Barnes said.
Tennessee was clear option for Barnes. His wife, Candy Barnes, graduated from Tennessee, and while the two were dating, Barnes made the drive to Knoxville from his hometown Hickory, North Carolina, several times.
Barnes also had conversations with former Tennessee athletic director Dave Hart, former Texas football coach Mack Brown and Dicky Simpkins, a former player of Barnes’ at Providence who won three NBA Titles with the Chicago Bulls and worked with Admiral Schofield in his AAU program. They all told him the same thing – the time was right for him to move on.
“I can't remember exactly what he told me,” Barnes said, “But it got back to something about how sometimes it's just the right time to leave . . . I said, 'That's really good,’ and he said 'Do you know where I got that from? You. You need to take your own advice.’”
Barnes has won 215 games at Tennessee since then, including the 2017-18 regular-season SEC Championship and three NCAA appearances. Barnes has “fallen in love” with Tennessee the same way he did with Texas, which is why it took him seven years to schedule a return to face his old team.
“The back story is, ever since they started the Big 12/SEC Challenge, I’ve been asked if I would go back to Austin to play,” Barnes said. “And I wasn’t ready to do that. I just felt like, I didn’t want it to be about me to be honest. “
Everything aligned for a return this season. From getting to be in Austin for his grandson’s recent birthday, to the fact that Texas will be joining the SEC in several years’ time and that the Frank Erwin Center is closing after this season, everything made sense for Barnes to go back to Texas in 2022.
The Vols (14-5, 5-3 SEC) will face an excellent defensive team in Texas (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) under first-year head coach Chris Beard. The Longhorns lead the nation in scoring defense, holding teams to 54.7 points per game, and have held eight of their first 20 opponents to 50 points or fewer.
Even with the challenges Texas presents, Tennessee’s biggest task will be not getting caught up in the emotion of Barnes’ return.
“We try to stay together as a unit,” junior guard Josiah-Jordan James said. “We know this is a big game. Every Big 12/SEC Challenge is big. We look forward to these games every year. But this year is especially big for coach. We know we want to go in there and play for each other but also go in there and do it for him, as he has left an amazing legacy at the University of Texas. Yeah, we try to block out the outside noise and try to stay together as a collective unit.”
Barnes has done his part to remain the same in practice for his players’ sake, despite the emotions that come with returning to Texas.
“He is the same, day in and day out,” James said. “I have not really noticed a change. I talked to him about it yesterday after film just with what his thoughts were. I know he knows they are going to be doing a lot for him pregame and the hours leading up to the game. But he is just trying to stay as focused as possible. I think he is doing a great job of doing that. And just treating it, even though it really is not a regular game, just treating it as that.”