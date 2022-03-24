Following a 27-win season and the Vols’ first SEC Tournament championship in over 40 years, Tennessee director of athletics Danny White has extended head basketball coach Rick Barnes’ contract through the 2026-27 season.
In his seventh season at the helm of Tennessee, Barnes led the Vols to their first SEC Tournament title since 1979 – their fifth overall – and their fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.
"Rick has built an incredible culture within our men's basketball program that has spread throughout Vol Nation," White said. "I've had a blast watching the best fanbase in the country embrace this team and create the most electric environment in college basketball.”
The 2021-22 season marked Barnes’ third campaign at Tennessee with 26 or more wins. Barnes is responsible for half of Tennessee’s six seasons with at least 26 wins.
The Vols cruised to a perfect 16-0 record at Thompson-Boling Arena this season, the fourth time the Vols have gone undefeated at Thompson-Boling Arena since its opening in 1987.
Tennessee spent the entire season ranked in the AP Top 25 and climbed as high as No. 5 in the final postseason poll. The Vols did not lose consecutive games this season – the second time a Barnes-led Tennessee team has done so – and beat four top-10 opponents.
“I can't overstate how fortunate we are to have Rick Barnes leading our program,” White said. “I am unbelievably excited about our bright future as we chase future championships on the hardwood.”
Barnes ranks seventh nationally among active head coaches in career Division I wins with 754, including 150 at Tennessee. The Vols have spent 73 weeks in the AP Top 25 during the Barnes era and have racked up wins against top programs such as Kentucky (10 times), Kansas, Gonzaga, Purdue, North Carolina and Arizona.
“After meeting with our players this week, I'm energized and eager to get back in the gym preparing for next season,” Barnes said. “Our family is blessed to be a part of the University of Tennessee family, and we appreciate the alignment of our administration.”
Barnes’ extension comes a day after White extended the contracts of head soccer coach Brian Pensky and head volleyball coach Eve Rackham Watt. Both coaches led their respective squads to an NCAA Tournament win this past fall, and both extensions run through January 2027.
Pensky led the Lady Vols to a second-straight SEC Eastern Division Championship and an SEC Tournament title over top-seeded Arkansas – their first since 2008.
Rackham Watt is coming off her second appearance in the NCAA Tournament at the helm of the Lady Vols volleyball team. The Lady Vols have won 73 games during Rackham Watt’s four seasons at Rocky Top, the third-most in the SEC over that span.
“There are so many wonderful things happening on campus and throughout the community that we're excited to support and participate in,” Barnes said. “It's a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.”