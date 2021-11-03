The nature of college sports is a cruel one for those who value consistency. A great player is only guaranteed four to six years on a team, and the really explosive players are often gone after just one season.
It’s not easy to create a dynasty in college sports, which makes Nick Saban at Alabama or Mike Kryzewski at Duke all the more impressive. A lot of that success comes from depth, especially in college basketball.
Tennessee was short on a true point guard to facilitate the offense last season and struggled when star forward John Fulkerson went down with an injury late in the season against Florida.
Finding a rotation that adequately disperses minutes to playmakers is tough. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes is confident that depth will be a positive for the Vols this season, rather than a negative.
“It has been a really healthy competitive situation, and we are going to have to have that throughout the year,” Barnes said. “If we do what we like to do, we expect to go very deep into our bench. We can play at a pace that we have been working at and continue that pace.”
A lot of that depth comes from the eight newcomers Tennessee added in the offseason, replacing three NBA draftees in Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer and Yves Pons.
Even with the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation on campus, it’s not easy to replace that much firepower — something Barnes echoed after the Vols’ 103-62 exhibition victory over Lenoir-Rhyne Saturday.
“We missed Yves Pons today,” Barnes said. “We missed his defensive fix-it plays. We did miss that.”
Five-star freshmen duo Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield showed they are willing to help alleviate some of those losses Saturday. The two combined for 36 points — Chandler led the team in assists with 6 and Huntley-Hatfield led the team in rebounds with 12, completing his first double-double as a Vol in game zero.
Barnes knows his team has a long way to go, especially removed from a team that ranked in the bottom half of field goal percentage last season. The tenured head coach stressed taking open shots when the opportunity arose, which in turn would translate to better looks as the season progresses and defenses adjust.
“We want them to take open shots, we want them to,” Barnes said. “But we also feel that by doing that, it’s going to give us a chance. We have some guys that we think have the speed to drive the ball and get into those cracks. We think we are going to continue to get better with our inside presence.”
Often, those open shots are from deep, and if Tennessee’s exhibition is any indication, the Vols will be taking a different approach to their offensive philosophy this season.
The Vols took 46 shots from downtown against Lenoir-Rhyne, the second most in program history in a single game behind only a 2007 matchup against North Carolina A&T where the Vols shot 50 threes.
The Vols are hitting those shots at a high rate too, at least in practice and exhibition play.
“We played Davidson (intrasquad scrimmage) and then we played ourselves, and in all four of those games we shot over 40 threes,” Barnes said. “We shot it at a clip of 40(%) which is about where we’ve been. We haven’t been under 40.”