Jonas Aidoo has been thrown into the spotlight over the past week.
The Vols’ freshman forward played in 15 garbage time minutes across 6 games this season before the Vols took on Mississippi State Wednesday night – their first game since losing Olivier NKamhoua for the season.
Aidoo was a former four-star prospect, but he missed much of the early season with a case of mono, and Tennessee’s head coach Rick Barnes was slow to play him until he had proved himself.
Nkamhoua’s injury forced Barnes’ hand, and Aidoo logged a career-high 12 minutes in the Vols’ win at Mississippi State. Aidoo looks to continue producing as the No. 19 Vols host Vanderbilt Saturday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, seeking the season-sweep of the Commodores.
“Watching him on tape, offensively what he did, the way he spaced the floor,” Barnes said of Aidoo. “He worked behind the rim and the basket. He worked the baseline area that we call it the porch. The way he stayed active back there. He stepped out and set some nice hammer screens on the back side. He did.”
“I think the first shot they shot (with Aidoo in), I think we all were surprised that he didn't get it because he was there. He did affect a couple things.”
Aidoo had a conversation with the injured Nkamhoua before the Mississippi State game. The Vols’ veteran forward gave Aidoo important advice before he got his biggest workload of the season – keep things simple.
“I needed someone to talk to before the game because I have just been sitting and watching—he told me to just play,” Aidoo said. “He (Nkamhoua) said, 'You play basketball, do what you do.' He told me just do what you do in practice, and it'll come to you.”
Aidoo came off the bench and scored 2 points on 1-for-3 shooting from the floor. While that number is low for now, Barnes believes Aidoo has the abilities to be a great shooter, even for a 6-foot-11 forward.
“Jonas can shoot the ball now,” Barnes said. “That shot he shot, I will tell you everybody on the team thought that shot was going in. He is a really good shooter.”
While Aidoo continues to improve his shooting, his presence at the rim will be his most valuable contribution to the Vols.
Aidoo has already garnered comparisons from his team to former Vols Kyle Alexander and Yves Pons because of his ability to affect shots at the rim. To that end, Aidoo picked up 4 rebounds against Mississippi State.
“What we need from him is his length because he does give us that dimension,” Barnes said. “We see it in practice. We have been waiting to see it more consistently. The biggest thing the last two weeks has been his movement. He is moving just so much better than he was earlier.”
Aidoo’s increase in playing time are also due to the struggles of fellow freshman Brandon Huntley Hatfield.
The forward Huntley Hatfield – a former five-star prospect – was a higher-rated prep player than Aidoo, but his production has fallen off over the last month. Huntley-Hatfield played 10 minutes and scored 11 points in the Vols’ loss at Kentucky. In 7 games since then – including his first career start at Mississippi State – Huntley-Hatfield totaled 6 points, 9 rebounds, 4 turnovers and 7 fouls.
The Vols’ best forward Nkamhoua is out for the season. Their sixth-year senior John Fulkerson has taken a large step back in production this year, and the 7-foot forward Uros Plavsic has been inconsistent at best since taking over the starting duties for Fulkerson a month ago.
Tennessee’s frontcourt struggles created the perfect opportunity for Aidoo to show what he can do, as the Vols look to extend their six-game SEC win streak and win for the fourth-consecutive time.
“I think I played pretty well filling in for Olivier,” Aidoo said. “I felt that I moved well without the ball and tried rebound, block shots, and every time I'm on the court I'm going to give it my all.”