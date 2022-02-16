Tennessee’s frontcourt was a non-factor in the Vols’ 28-point loss to Kentucky at Rupp Arena in mid-January.
Tennessee’s regular three forwards – John Fulkerson, Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic – combined for 10 points, 3 rebounds and 8 turnovers in the loss. Freshman Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was the only Vol to have success in the frontcourt, with 11 points and 3 rebounds in 10 minutes.
Kentucky has been rolling since that game – having won its last six entering the night – and Oscar Tshiebwe has established himself as KenPom’s best player in all of college basketball.
With hopes of an upset, the seemingly impossible was at the top of the Vols’ mind – containing Tshiebwe.
Needing any kind of production from their frontcourt, the Vols’ freshman forward Jonas Aidoo stepped up with a career night as they took down No. 4 Kentucky 76-63 Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“It’s just staying ready because you never know what can happen,” Aidoo said of his mindset over the last week. “O (Nkamhoua) going down, I had the next man up, next man ready mentality. So I was ready to step up.”
Aidoo set career-highs in minutes (18), points (5) and rebounds (7) as the Vols limited Tshiebwe in Kentucky’s frontcourt. Tshiebwe still put up a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds, but both totals were under his season average.
Aidoo has impressed in limited playing time since Nkamhoua went out with a season-ending ankle injury. He totaled 9 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks in 34 minutes over the Vols’ past three wins.
“I don’t know that I can say enough about Jonas Aidoo,” Tennessee’s head coach Rick Barnes said. “He made his presence felt . . . We watch him in practice when he’s been able to go and the way he affects us around the rim. I thought he made his presence felt tonight.”
In addition to Aidoo’s production, the Vols’ frontcourt was boosted by a vintage night from John Fulkerson. Tennessee’s sixth-year senior was the most disappointing player on the floor in the Kentucky loss a month ago, as he was held to 0 points, 0 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 turnovers in 20 minutes.
Fulkerson looked like the former All-SEC player he was Tuesday night, as he finished with 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting, 8 rebounds, a block and a steal. His finished third on the Vols with a plus-minus of 12 after having the worst plus-minus of any player on the court (-26) in the Vols’ loss a month ago.
Fulkerson has averaged 13 points and 7 rebounds over the Vols’ last two wins. Despite his success and an opening in the starting lineup, Fulkerson did not want to change his role and risk shaking up the vibe of the team that has won 8 consecutive SEC games and moved into a tie for second place in the SEC.
“Back when Olivier went down and we were talking about how we were going to go, our first move was to put (Fulkerson) back there,” Barnes said. “And he actually said, ‘I don’t want to start. I think I will be better for the team if I can stay I this role. I feel more comfortable.’”
Fulkerson’s consistency has helped the inexperienced Aidoo tremendously over the past week. While Barnes believes Aidoo has room for improvement, he’s not counting out what the freshman has contributed in the Vols’ most critical stretch of the season.
“We have a team of guys, that those guys have kept working,” Barnes said. “With what we do within our program and day to day and the contact and how much we are together, we keep telling them you never know. But you are going to have to earn it. He’s earned his chance to be out there.”