The SEC announced its league honors on Tuesday, and three Vols earned postseason awards as voted on by the conference’s head coaches.
The Vols’ junior guard Santiago Vescovi was named to the All-SEC first team. Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler was named to the All-SEC second team as well as the All-Freshman team. Fellow freshman guard Zakai Zeigler earned a spot on the five man All-Defensive team, and he joined Chandler on the All-Freshman team.
Vescovi is the third Vol to earn first team honors during Rick Barnes’ seven-year tenure as the Vols’ head coach. He joins Grant Williams (2018, 2019) and Admiral Schofield (2019).
Vescovi was the conference’s best three-point shooter in 2022, as he led the SEC in both three-point percentage (44.5%) and made threes in conference play (57). He averaged 14.3 points per game in SEC play with 3.0 assists per game.
The Uruguay native made 87 three-pointers during the regular season which is the eighth-most made threes by a Tennessee player in a single season in program history.
In 17 regular season games as a freshman, Chandler averaged 13.8 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 47% from the floor. The former five-star prospect led the SEC in steals per game and ranked fifth in overall assists per game.
With 64 total steals during the regular season, the Memphis native Chandler also set the record for most steals by a freshman in program history.
Despite joining the program late as an under-scouted prospect, Zeigler averaged 10.1 points per game off the bench in SEC play. Zeigler was a spark plug for the Vols down the stretch, and he scored in double figures during nine of the Vols' final 11 conference games.
The Long Island native finished the regular season one steal short of the SEC lead during conference play, averaging 2.2 steals per game with 40 total steals in 18 SEC games.
Zeigler is the fourth Vol ever to make the SEC All-Defensive team and is the only Vol to do it as a freshman. He joins JaJuan Smith (2008), Josh Richardson (2014, 2015) and Yves Pons (2020, 2021) as Tennessee players to make the All-Defensive team.
The 2022 season marks Tennessee's second year in a row placing two players on the SEC All-Freshman Team, after first-round NBA Draft picks Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer made the team in 2021. Overall during the Barnes era, Chandler and Zeigler are the Vols’ fourth and fifth SEC All-Freshman Team selections, joining Williams (2017), Johnson (2021) and Springer (2021).
Vescovi, Chandler, Zeigler and the No. 2 seed Vols will be back in action on Friday, March 11 for the quarter-final round of the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida. The Vols will take on the winner of No. 7 South Carolina and No. 10 Mississippi State, with tip-off set for 6 p.m. EST from Amalie Arena.