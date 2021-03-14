Tennessee softball struggled offensively and defensively against LSU on Sunday, losing 11-3. The Lady Vols generated only five hits and were held scoreless in four out of five innings, while LSU finished the game with 10 hits and 10 RBI.
Tennessee started the game poorly, giving up three runs in the first inning including a two-run home run. The day did not get much better for Tennessee as they gave up three and five runs in the third and fourth innings respectively.
Heading into the fifth inning, the Lady Vols trailed 11-0 and had only three hits on the board. Tennessee was close to avoiding a run-rule loss after a three-run fifth inning, but fell short as LSU won the three game series with the Lady Vols 2-1.
Tennessee will play at home on Tuesday in a doubleheader against Bellarme, the first game will start at 2 p.m. ET.