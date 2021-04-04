Lily Felts was awarded All-SEC honors this week, the second postseason award of her Tennessee tenure. Felts was the only Lady Vol to be given an All-SEC award.
Felts shined in her third year with the Tennessee program, totaling a team-high 242 kills off a career-high .236 hitting percentage. Felts also recorded nine double-doubles throughout the Lady Vols’ historically shortened season. Felts was second on the team in digs per set with 2.64, behind libero Madison Bryant.
Felts’ high powered offensive attack led the Lady Vols over the likes of South Carolina, Georgia, and Auburn in the first half of the season. Felts also totaled 25 kills across a series sweep of top-ranked Missouri to kick off Spring play.
Felts and the Lady Vols are positioned squarely on the bubble ahead of Sunday’s NCAA selection show for the NCAA tournament.