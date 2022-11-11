Tennessee defeated Georgia in five sets (25-15, 25-21, 15-25, 25-23, 15-13) on Friday night in Thompson-Boling Arena.
While the match results seemed uncertain, Tennessee fans never left the arena.
The 1,717 fans in attendance created a raucous environment. Coming into Friday, Tennessee averaged 955 fans for a home match.
“I think that was maybe our best crowd all year, which was awesome to see,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said following the match. “I don't know if we pull that out without their support. They scored a couple of points for us, I think.”
Tennessee is used to seeing its offense run through Morgahn Fingall and Erykah Lovett. On Friday night, a new Lady Vol showed out to facilitate the offense.
Junior Jasmine Brooks put down 20 kills for the Lady Vols – a new career high.
“Jasmine Brooks had a phenomenal game and had the game-winner,” Rackham Watt said. “I’m super proud of her.”
Brooks’ old career high of 17 also came against the Bulldogs in 2020.
“I wouldn't say hate, but there is a dislike between us and the bulldogs,” Brooks said. “I guess that kind of riled me up to come out and do my job.”
Fingall finished the night with 12 kills, and Lovett put down 14 kills. Both finished with double-doubles, gathering 11 digs and 13 digs, respectively.
“I think our pins took a lot of swings because we didn't pass the ball as well as we would've liked,” Rackham Watt said. “Morgan and Erykah weren't their usual selves. Some of that was Georgia and their block and their defense.”
The Lady Vols opened the night with a dominant first set. Lovett led Tennessee through the first set, putting down 5 kills and hitting .571%.
Set two was a different story for the Lady Vols. Georgia controlled most of the set and ended up taking the set 21-25.
“We were having a tough time on serve/receive, and Georgia was serving great and we just were having a tough time controlling the ball,” Rackham Watt said. “So just trying to tell them to settle in. We don't have to be great. We just need good, good, good. Try to play steady and just try to keep the mood consistent, not get too up or down. We were trying, we just weren't executing.”
Set three saw an even worse result for the Lady Vols as they fell 15-25. Tennessee hit -0.71 in the set.
With the match on the line, Tennessee turned it around in the fourth set. The Lady Vols outhit Georgia .381% to .225% in the fourth set, forcing the winner-take-all fifth set.
“Just the want to win,” Brooks said on what turned the match around. “I had come on, got on a run I think in the fourth set, and that kind of kept us going and pushed us to win.”
Although Tennessee’s defense was not great on Friday, the block showed up in crucial parts of the match. Particularly in the fifth set, Tennessee suffocated Georgia on the pins.
“It didn't feel like we blocked a lot, but it did feel like we blocked in really key situations,” Rackham Watt said. “I think we had two in the fifth alone. I think even in the fourth, we had one late that was really crucial. So, sometimes it's just better to have timely blocks than more of them.”
Looking ahead, Tennessee travels to Lexington to face the ranked Kentucky Wildcats. For now, the Lady Vols will enjoy the victory against Georgia – which will surely boost Tennessee’s postseason chances.
“I'm just proud of the way our team found a way to win,” Rackham Watt said. “I think Georgia outplayed us in sets two and three. They played really well and we didn't play as well at times, but we still were able to find a way to win the match. That's what I'm most proud of, is just like our resilience, and our grit to just stay with it when things weren't going as well as we'd like them to.”
