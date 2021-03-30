After the Lady Vol Challenge was canceled, Tennessee took on Furman Monday. The Lady Vols pulled off comebacks late in both games.
In game one, Furman built up an early 3-0 lead, and the Lady Vols weren’t able to answer until the bottom of the second, when Ally Shipman got the Lady Vols on the board with a sacrifice fly.
After five innings, frustrations for the Lady Vols continued and they faced a 4-1 deficit.
“The way you can beat a team that can hit really well is throw the down-ball,” co-head coach Ralph Weekly said. “The way you can tell its affecting them is the number of ground balls and you saw how many ground balls we had.”
Amanda Ayala finally got Tennessee going on a home run to center field, and from there the Lady Vols began their comeback. The Lady Vols were able to bring in another run to cut the deficit to 4-3, and Ashley Rogers stepped up to the mound to begin the sixth inning.
Rogers was able to keep Furman off the board and opened up a window for the Lady Vols to gain the lead. The Lady Vols took the opportunity and loaded up the bases. With bases loaded, Ayala drew the walk and tied the game at four apiece.
With bases still loaded, Cailin Hannon hit a big homer to put the Lady Vols up 8-4, and gave Tennessee a chance to put the game away. The Lady Vols tacked on three more runs, and closed the game out, 11-4.
Tennessee utilized four pitchers on the game, Callie Turner, Anna Hazelwood, Bailey McCachren and Ashley Rogers. The four pitchers racked up seven strikeouts total.
“We didn’t want to use Ashley Rogers too much today so we kind of used everyone on our staff,” Weekly said.
Game two also saw the Lady Vols come from behind.
Furman went up 2-0 through five innings, and the Lady Vols prepared for another late game comeback. Once again, Ayala got things started for Tennessee with a home run in the fifth, but that was all the Lady Vols got that inning.
Rogers again entered the circle for the Lady Vols and immediately made a difference, with three straight strikeouts to retire the side.
Tennessee had a big sixth inning, starting with a two-run homer from Ivy Davis to put Tennessee on top, 3-2. Rylie West then doubled to right field to send in two runners and add to the lead.
“The energy got a little better [after the home run],” Davis said. “We were definitely off to a slow start there so it was good to get a little momentum going there.
Ayala tacked on two more to close out the game, with a double to drive in Amanda Fox and West, and the Lady Vols won 7-2.
The Lady Vols will continue SEC play this weekend with a series against Kentucky. The three-game series will begin Friday night at 5 p.m. ET at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.