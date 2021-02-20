Tennessee softball handled Southeastern Missouri State soundly in a double header Saturday, winning game one 7-0, and game two 5-3.
The Lady Vols hitters showed up big, with three home runs in game one, and two in game two. Kiki Milloy, Ashley Morgan and Cailin Hannon all hit one, and Ivy Davis had two. Davis now has three home runs on the season.
In game one, Ashley Rogers pitched five innings, only allowing two hits, while racking up eight strikeouts. Callie Turner pitched two innings, allowed one hit and struck out one batter.
In game two, Bailey McCachren pitched five innings, and allowed six hits, three runs and struck out one batter. Rogers returned to pitch the final two innings, allowing no hits and striking out three batters.
The Lady Vols will have a quick turnaround, as the team will return to Sherri Parker Lee stadium Sunday for a double header against Miami (OH). The first game will be at 12 p.m. ET and the second at 2:30 p.m. ET.