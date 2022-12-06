Tennessee handled The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga handily on Tuesday, winning 69-39 in Thompson-Boling Arena.
The story of the night was the defense for the Lady Vols. Tennessee was still without its top scorer, Rickea Jackson, on Tuesday, but the Lady Vols made up for any offensive woes on the defensive end.
Jackson remained out on Tuesday due to a “coach’s decision.” Jasmine Franklin remained sidelined as well as she deals with a concussion.
Tennessee returned Jillian Hollingdshead from concussion protocol, but the Lady Vols added Tamari Key to the list of players unavailable.
Being down three forwards didn’t hold Tennessee back against the Mocs.
Karoline Striplin replaced Key at the five in her first career start, putting in good work on both ends of the floor for Tennessee. She finished with seven points and three rebounds. Striplin shot 1-2 from three.
Jordan Horston led the Lady Vols offensively, dropping 14 points. Jillian Hollingshead wasn’t far behind, scoring nine and picking up five boards.
Tennessee only gave up eight points in the first quarter, forcing nine turnovers. UTC ended the quarter on a 7:08-minute scoring drought.
The second quarter was much of the same for Tennessee. The Lady Vols held UTC to just seven points and forced seven turnovers. The Mocs went into halftime on a 3:54-minute scoring drought.
UTC had more success in the third quarter, matching Tennessee and scoring 14. Both teams had three turnovers in the evenly-matched quarter.
Tennessee wrapped things up in the fourth quarter, getting Edie Darby and Justine Pissott quality minutes down the stretch.
